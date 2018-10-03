SHEFFIELD — Lt. Governor Adam Gregg was the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s Future Ready Iowa Summit held in Sheffield.

The Iowa Legislature unanimously passed the Future Ready Iowa Act earlier this year with the idea of closing the workforce skills gap by encouraging more Iowans to pursue education and training by the year 2025.

Gregg tells KGLO News the state is trying to have a hyper-targeted, regionalized approach to make sure areas like north-central Iowa are having their workforce and job training needs met.

Gregg says the low statewide unemployment number does provide a challenge in filling skilled jobs.

Gregg says education is a big piece of the workforce education, including with the state’s K-12 education system.

Tuesday’s summit was hosted by Sukup Manufacturing. Gregg says Sukup president Charles Sukup is a strong advocate of Future Ready Iowa, and served on the Alliance, a group of statewide leaders whose recommendations shape the workforce strategies that make up the Future Ready Iowa Act.