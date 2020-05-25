      Weather Alert

Funnel cloud spotted in Clear Lake Sunday evening, prompting sirens to go off — no touchdown reported

May 25, 2020 @ 3:00am
Photo courtesy of Katie Whalen

CLEAR LAKE — A little bit of a scary moment last night in Clear Lake when a funnel cloud was sighted, prompting the activation of the city’s outdoor warning system.

The Clear Lake Police Department stated in a social media post that a possible funnel cloud had been spotted at about 7 o’clock last night and prompted everyone to seek shelter.

The funnel cloud did not touch down and the National Weather Service did not issue any type of warning for the area. 

 

 

 

