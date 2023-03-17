Funeral Saturday for former north-central Iowa state senator E. Thurman Gaskill

CORWITH — A funeral service is scheduled for tomorrow for former north-central Iowa state senator E. Thurman Gaskill.

The Corwith Republican served in the Iowa Senate from 1998 to 2008, serving in Senate District 6 after redistricting from the 2000 Census, which included most of Cerro Gordo County as well as all of Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Franklin counties.

Gaskill was a farmer who served with several different agricultural organizations at the local, state and national level, starting with being appointed to the Iowa Development Commission in the late 1960 where he served on the Ag Promotion Board. He also served as a member of the Agriculture Council of America, Iowa Corn Growers and National Corn Growers Associations, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, and as a board member of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Gaskill died on March 7th at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. Visitation for Gaskill will be held this afternoon from 3:00 to 6:00 at the Corwith Community Center, with the funeral service on Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Corwith United Methodist Church.