Fugitive wanted in Mason City, Wisconsin arrested

Jul 31, 2019 @ 11:32am

MASON CITY — Authorities have arrested a man in northern Mason City who was considered a fugitive.

21-year-old William Thompson was arrested by Mason City police and US Marshals at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of North Federal. Thompson was wanted in Milwaukee Wisconsin on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was also wanted in Cerro Gordo County on a charge of domestic abuse assault by strangulation impeding the flow of air or blood.

Thompson was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he’s waiting extradition to Wisconsin.

