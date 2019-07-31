Fugitive wanted in Mason City, Wisconsin arrested
MASON CITY — Authorities have arrested a man in northern Mason City who was considered a fugitive.
21-year-old William Thompson was arrested by Mason City police and US Marshals at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of North Federal. Thompson was wanted in Milwaukee Wisconsin on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.
He was also wanted in Cerro Gordo County on a charge of domestic abuse assault by strangulation impeding the flow of air or blood.
Thompson was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he’s waiting extradition to Wisconsin.