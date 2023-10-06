Frost is in the forecast through the weekend into next week

MASON CITY — We are going to get our first taste of some cooler fall weather this weekend, including the possibility of frost. National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Bury says the first wave of frost could hit tomorrow.

“At least into Saturday morning, there is a potential for some frost, especially out west with lows in the 30s. low to mid 30s. And then into Sunday, and Monday morning, even Tuesday, which is our best potential, we could see some more widespread frost across much of the state,” Bury says.

Bury says it will be enough of a frost that you might want to consider action to protect plants. “I would call it just like a light frost nothing that would be major in terms of impacts. But again, for sensitive plants, those should be covered or brought in,” she says. Things will get a little heavier into next week — and you may need a scraper for your car.

“Tuesday we have our colder, really coldest temperatures in the low to mid 30s across much of the state,” she says. “So that would be — I wouldn’t say necessarily hard frost — but that would be our best potential for any plants to see damage if they are left outside. Maybe some windshields covered.”

Bury says the daytime temperatures will be more normal for October. “For the weekend, we start out in the 60s, really upper 50s and 60s on Saturday, and then Sunday, we warm back up into the low 70s. But as we get back into Monday and Tuesday, largely in the 50s even lower to mid 60s further south,” Bury says. She says there’s a potential for some precipitation by the end of next week, but the potential right now is not very high.