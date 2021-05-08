      Weather Alert
May 8, 2021 @ 12:00am

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR MITCHELL, FLOYD AND MOWER MN…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

