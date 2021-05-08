FROST ADVISORY in effect until 8 AM CDT this morning for Mitchell, Floyd and Mower MN
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.