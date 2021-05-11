FROST ADVISORY in effect from 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT Wednesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN and Freeborn MN
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Much of the east to northeast half of Iowa.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.