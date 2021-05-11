      Weather Alert
FROST ADVISORY in effect from 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT Wednesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN and Freeborn MN

FROST ADVISORY in effect from 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT Wednesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN and Freeborn MN

May 11, 2021 @ 2:41pm

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN AND FREEBORN MN…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Much of the east to northeast half of Iowa.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

For the latest

Trending
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex
Mason City man pleads guilty to prostitution
City of Mason City's Finance Director dies
Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $1,500 from local fast food restaurant
Suspended sentence for Eagle Grove man accused of breaking into home of former Mitchell County Sheriff