FROST ADVISORY from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM CDT Saturday for Mitchell, Floyd, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN

May 28, 2021 @ 2:00pm

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12:00 AM to  7:00 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…North central and northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

