FROST ADVISORY from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM CDT Saturday for Mitchell, Floyd, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…North central and northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.