KGLO News KGLO News Logo

⚠ FROST ADVISORY from 1:00 AM to 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday.

October 9, 2023 3:23PM CDT
Share
NWS Des Moines

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with similar dew points and light winds will result in favorable conditions for frost formation.

* WHERE…All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman injured after car struck by train, authorities say she drove around crossing gate
2

Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing
3

Iowa districts eye shift to four-day school week
4

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
5

Dryer fire damages Mason City home