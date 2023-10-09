⚠ FROST ADVISORY from 1:00 AM to 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday.

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with similar dew points and light winds will result in favorable conditions for frost formation.

* WHERE…All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.