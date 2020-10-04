FROST ADVISORY For Floyd IA, Mitchell IA, Mower MN And Freeborn MN Until 8:00 AM CDT This Morning
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR FLOYD IA, MITCHELL IA, FREEBORN MN AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.