      Weather Alert
FROST ADVISORY For Floyd IA, Mitchell IA, Mower MN And Freeborn MN Until 8:00 AM CDT This Morning

Oct 4, 2020 @ 12:00am

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR FLOYD IA, MITCHELL IA, FREEBORN MN AND MOWER MN…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

For the latest

