Friends of murdered Mason City man continue to testify in Bowers trial

MASON CITY — The Braedon Bowers murder trial is into its fourth day at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

The 21-year-old Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at Bower’s mother’s home at 325 West State Street in Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers is claiming self-defense.

Cody Bublitz was one of those who was at the scene at the time of the incident. Bublitz says he saw Bowers race back the driveway and almost strike Todd with his car. Todd then struck Bowers as he got out of the vehicle.

Bublitz says while he didn’t see a knife during the entire altercation, he saw Bowers seemingly punch Todd in the chest a number of times.

Bublitz says it wasn’t until after Bowers left the scene that he saw a knife.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.