Friday’s daily statement from CG Public Health
Statement from Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health:
3/20/2020
“Iowa now has a total of 44 positive cases of COVID-19, IDPH announced 3/19/2020. 642 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab. Those who need testing include those who have a fever, and respiratory issues that are hospitalized, 60 years of age or older, and those with chronic conditions. Resources are limited, therefore we have to be mindful of who were testing. Dr. Pedati from Iowa Department of Public Health explained yesterday testing is done because it prompts an action. There is not a medicine or vaccine for COVID-19 at this time. Right now if you have mild symptoms and test positive for COVID-19, you go home, rest, drink fluids, monitor symptoms and stay away from others. If you have mild symptoms and test negative, you go home, rest, drink fluids, monitor symptoms and stay away from others. If resources change, the testing criteria may adjust, but until then, the most effective thing you can do for yourself and your community is to stay home when sick.”