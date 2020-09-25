Friday update — three local counties see double digit new COVID-19 cases, 65 additional active cases in listening
DES MOINES — The number of active coronavirus cases in our listening area jumped up by 65 people in a 24-hour period after three area counties reported double digit amounts of new cases.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 94 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area , with the largest amounts being Floyd County with 29 new cases, Cerro Gordo with 27 and Winnebago with 13.
3609 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic. 29 new recoveries have been reported to bring the area total to 2657.
The number of active cases in our area increased from 827 at 11 o’clock Thursday morning to 892 as of 11 o’clock this morning.
There’s 265 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, down from 268 at this time a week ago. Kossuth has 142 active cases, 51 more than a week ago and 102 more since the start of the month. Winnebago County currently has 139 active cases, up from 114 a week ago and 66 more than at the start of the month.
Looking at the active case counts in the other counties in our listening area: there’s 88 active cases in Mitchell, 79 in Wright, 75 in Floyd, 34 in Franklin, 26 in Worth, 23 in Butler, and 21 in Hancock.
The 14-day average positivity rate of the 10-county listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was 8.1%, higher than the 7.8% reported yesterday. Winnebago County has the 11th highest 14-day average positivity rate at 16.7%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: four more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1304; 1080 new COVID-19 cases have been identified for a pandemic total of 84,437; 1130 more people have recovered for a total of 62,603.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1045
|27
|Butler
|268
|3
|Floyd
|341
|29
|Franklin
|347
|1
|Hancock
|179
|2
|Kossuth
|259
|9
|Mitchell
|189
|3
|Winnebago
|299
|13
|Worth
|104
|
|Wright
|578
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3609
|94
|
|
|Active Cases 9/18/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|265
|268
|241
|Butler
|23
|26
|49
|Floyd
|75
|46
|34
|Franklin
|34
|32
|27
|Hancock
|21
|16
|24
|Kossuth
|142
|91
|40
|Mitchell
|88
|87
|30
|Winnebago
|139
|114
|73
|Worth
|26
|26
|14
|Wright
|79
|64
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|892
|770
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|759
|9
|Butler
|243
|4
|Floyd
|263
|2
|Franklin
|295
|3
|Hancock
|156
|1
|Kossuth
|117
|
|Mitchell
|101
|8
|Winnebago
|147
|1
|Worth
|78
|
|Wright
|498
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2657
|29
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|18
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|13
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|60