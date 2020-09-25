      Weather Alert

Friday update — three local counties see double digit new COVID-19 cases, 65 additional active cases in listening

Sep 25, 2020 @ 11:04am

DES MOINES — The number of active coronavirus cases in our listening area jumped up by 65 people in a 24-hour period after three area counties reported double digit amounts of new cases.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 94 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area , with the largest amounts being Floyd County with 29 new cases, Cerro Gordo with 27 and Winnebago with 13.

3609 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic. 29 new recoveries have been reported to bring the area total to 2657.

The number of active cases in our area increased from 827 at 11 o’clock Thursday morning to 892 as of 11 o’clock this morning.

There’s 265 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, down from 268 at this time a week ago. Kossuth has 142 active cases, 51 more than a week ago and 102 more since the start of the month. Winnebago County currently has 139 active cases, up from 114 a week ago and 66 more than at the start of the month.

Looking at the active case counts in the other counties in our listening area: there’s 88 active cases in Mitchell, 79 in Wright, 75 in Floyd, 34 in Franklin, 26 in Worth, 23 in Butler, and 21 in Hancock.

The 14-day average positivity rate of the 10-county listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was 8.1%, higher than the 7.8% reported yesterday. Winnebago County has the 11th highest 14-day average positivity rate at 16.7%.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: four more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1304; 1080 new COVID-19 cases have been identified for a pandemic total of 84,437; 1130 more people have recovered for a total of 62,603. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1045 27
Butler 268 3
Floyd 341 29
Franklin 347 1
Hancock 179 2
Kossuth 259 9
Mitchell 189 3
Winnebago 299 13
Worth 104
Wright 578 7
Area Total 3609 94

 

Active Cases 9/25/20
 Active Cases 9/18/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 265 268 241
Butler 23 26 49
Floyd 75 46 34
Franklin 34 32 27
Hancock 21 16 24
Kossuth 142 91 40
Mitchell 88 87 30
Winnebago 139 114 73
Worth 26 26 14
Wright 79 64 81
Area Total 892 770 613

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 759 9
Butler 243 4
Floyd 263 2
Franklin 295 3
Hancock 156 1
Kossuth 117
Mitchell 101 8
Winnebago 147 1
Worth 78
Wright 498 1
Area Total 2657 29

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 13
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 60
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team