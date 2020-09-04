Friday September 4th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Regina — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
93.9 KIA-FM, 939kia.com — Newman at Bishop Garrigan — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
CLEAR LAKE — Two days ago, Clear Lake and Regina of Iowa City didn’t know they’d be playing each other tonight, but due to Clear Lake losing its opponent Osage and Regina losing an opponent for the second straight week due to COVID-19, the two teams will be clashing at Lions Field tonight in a non-district matchup of two ranked teams. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says once they found out Osage was not going to be able to play, athletic director Dale Ludwig reached out to Regina, who agreed to play the game.
DeVries says Regina will provide a good challenge for the #3/2A Lions prior to heading into district play.
#3 in Class A Regina is coming off of a loss at Class 4A Pleasant Valley last week. Coach Marv Cook says he’s glad they were able to find a quality opponent like Clear Lake to play after having their game with Mid-Prairie of Wellman called off.
Cook says having to modify practices with the COVID situation and then the scramble of having to prepare for a new opponent at the last minute for each of the first two games has been rewarding for the players.
The head coaches in this matchup are two of the 25 Consensus All-Americans in the history of the University of Iowa football program, Cook being an All-American tight end in 1988 and DeVries being an All-American defensive tackle in 1998. You can hear the Clear Lake-Regina game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com with the pre-game starting at 6:45 and the kickoff scheduled for 7:30. You can also watch the game while listening to the broadcast by heading to the Clear Lake football page under the Sports Broadcast tab at the top of this page.
ALGONA — Newman will look for their second win of the season as they travel to Algona to face Bishop Garrigan. The Knights beat North Union 35-26 last week behind Max Burt’s passing for 124 yards and Cade Schilling rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Garrigan is 0-1 on the season after being shut out by Emmetsburg 35-0. You can hear the Newman-Garrigan game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with the kickoff slated for 7 o’clock
— rest of the Week 2 football schedule
Northwood-Kensett at Clarksville
West Hancock at Forest City
Central Springs at North Butler
North Iowa at Riceville
Turkey Valley at Rockford
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at St. Ansgar
West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme (Saturday 3:00 PM)
— volleyball from Thursday night
Mason City High 3-0 Des Moines Lincoln (25-13, 25-15, 25-10)
Clear Lake 3-0 St. Edmond (25-16, 25-22, 25-12)
Osage 3-0 St. Ansgar
Forest City 3-0 North Union
West Hancock 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Lake Mills 3-1 Garrigan
North Butler 3-1 Central Springs
Northwood-Kensett 3-1 West Fork
2020 SECOND Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 3, 2020
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 2-0 2
3 New London 3-0 4
4 Janesville 3-1 4
5 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 3
6 Springville 2-1 6
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-1 9
8 Gehlen Catholic 2-2 7
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1 10
10 Belle Plaine 3-2 8
11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 12
12 Grand View Christian 5-3 11
13 Newell-Fonda 2-1 13
14 Saint Ansgar 2-0 NR
15 BCLUW 4-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clinton Prince of Peace (14), Sidney (15)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Beckman Catholic 4-2 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 2-1 3
4 Wilton 7-0 4
5 Boyden-Hull 3-0 5
6 Underwood 2-1 7
7 East Sac County 3-0 8
8 Grundy Center 5-1 9
9 Hudson 6-1 6
10 Denver 6-0 11
11 Jesup 6-1 10
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 12
13 Lake Mills 2-0 14
14 West Branch 5-2 13
15 Nodaway Valley 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 5-0 1
2 Osage 2-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-0 3
4 Unity Christian 1-0 4
5 Union 0-0 5
6 Davenport Assumption 2-0 6
7 Nevada 1-4 7
8 West Liberty 4-0 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4-0 9
10 Independence 4-2 13
11 Roland-Story 7-1 11
12 Sioux Center 2-1 12
13 Des Moines Christian 3-0 14
14 Kuemper Catholic 3-3 10
15 Red Oak 3-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0 2
2 Western Dubuque 3-2 1
3 Glenwood 5-0 5
4 Marion 1-1 3
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 4
6 West Delaware 3-3 5
7 North Scott 8-0 9
8 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 10
9 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 7
10 Gilbert 6-3 8
11 Bondurant-Farrar 5-2 15
12 Pella 6-2 12
13 Winterset 1-1 13
14 Wahlert Catholic 0-2 11
15 Harlan 6-1 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 West Des Moines Valley 1-0 1
2 Iowa City Liberty 1-0 2
3 Cedar Falls 5-0 5
4 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 8
5 Dowling Catholic 3-1 4
6 Pleasant Valley 0-0 6
7 Waukee 2-0 7
8 Ankeny 3-1 3
9 Dubuque Hempstead 5-0 9
10 Urbandale 3-1 11
11 Ottumwa 2-1 12
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 14
13 Bettendorf 4-1 13
14 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-4 NR
15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 0-5 10
Dropped Out: Indianola (15)