Friday September 3rd “The Midday Report”
Sep 3, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday September 3rd
Friday September 3 — 12:10 PM
Trending
Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline would cross 30 Iowa counties, including north-central Iowa
Cerro Gordo County jury finds northwest Iowa man not guilty of sexual abuse
Mason City woman pleads guilty to assault at Garner home, kicking police officer
Almost 50% of new COVID-19 cases in the last week in north-central Iowa those under 17, age 18-29
Four men charged in Crystal Lake campground riot plead not guilty
