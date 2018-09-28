Friday September 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

CRESCO — Clear Lake hits the road in Class 2A District 3 play tonight as they face Crestwood. The 5th-ranked Lions are 4-1 and opened district play last week with a 46-0 shutout of Hampton-Dumont/CAL. Clear Lake has the 4th-best offense in Class 2A with 2230 total yards, rushing for 1237 and passing for 993. Lions coach Jared DeVries is pleased with his team’s balance on offense.

Crestwood is 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the district after beating Iowa Falls-Alden last week, and despite a sub-500 record, DeVries knows the Cadets will provide a test for his team this evening.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Crestwood game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, and via the KRIB mobile app starting with the pre-game at 6:45 tonight, with kickoff from Cresco scheduled for 7:30

INDIANOLA — It’s another ranked opponent for Mason City High tonight as they travel to 10th-ranked Indianola in Class 4A District 6 play. The Mohawks are 0-5 after falling to Waukee 63-7 last week. Assistant coach Matt Kuhn says they know they’ll have another challenge this week.

Indianola is 5-0 on the season after beating Ottumwa last week. You can hear the Mason City-Indianola game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at about 7:00 with kickoff slated for 7:30.

MASON CITY — Newman hosts Postville in Class A District 4 play tonight. The Knights had last week off after Starmont forfeited their game due to a number of players having injuries. Newman now will face a Postville squad that is 0-5 on the season, having only mustered 868 total yards and six touchdowns. You can hear the Newman-Postville game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose, 939kia.com and via the KIA mobile app starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

HUDSON — A pair of top five teams collide in Class A as 4th-ranked Saint Ansgar visits top-ranked Hudson. It is a rematch of last year’s playoff semifinal won by Hudson.

That’s Saint Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger who says it is a big test even though it is a non-district game.

Clevenger says his players look forward to the game.

St. Ansgar is 4-1 with their lone loss to in-county rival Osage, while Hudson is 5-0.

— Week 6 schedule of area districts

= 4A District 6

Mason City at #10 Indianola

Des Moines East at #8 Waukee

Ottumwa at #7 Johnston

= 3A District 3

Decorah at Charles City

Waterloo East at Independence

Waverly-Shell Rock at West Delaware

= 2A District 2

#7 Algona at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Estherville Lincoln Central at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

#2 Spirit Lake at Southeast Valley

= 2A District 3

#5 Clear Lake at Crestwood

Forest City at Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Iowa Falls-Alden at New Hampton

= 1A District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at Denver

Lake Mills at North Butler

Osage at #10 Sumner-Fredericksburg

= A District 3

#8 Belmond-Klemme at #2 Bishop Garrigan

North Union at West Hancock

West Fork at Graettinger-Terril

= A District 4

Postville at Newman

Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek

#4 Saint Ansgar at #1 Hudson (non-district)

Central Springs 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)

= 8-Man District 2

#9 Northwood-Kensett at #1 Don Bosco

Dunkerton at Riceville

North Iowa at Rockford

Tripoli at Janesville

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevor Allen ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 33-0 on Thursday night in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Northern Iowa (2-2), which beat Hampton 44-0 last week, has back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2012.

Marcus Weymiller added 90 yards on the ground and Eli Dunne threw for 218 yards for Northern Iowa.

Austin Errthum had field goals of 20, 31 and 46 yards in the first half to give UNI a 9-0 lead. Allen made it 16-0, from 18 yards out, on UNI’s first possession of the second half, and he added a 16-yarder later in the quarter. Linebacker Duncan Ferch’s second career pick-6 capped the scoring late in the fourth.

Ryan Boyle threw for 136 yards and an interception for Indiana State (2-2), which hasn’t won a conference game since Oct. 22, 2016. ISU was 1 of 16 combined on third and fourth down conversions.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff passed for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns in the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams’ 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Goff won a scintillating duel with Kirk Cousins, who passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Goff hit Cooper Kupp with two of his four TD throws during a 251-yard first half in which the third-year quarterback flawlessly executed coach Sean McVay’s offense.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willians Astudillo had a career-high four RBIs, Tyler Austin added three and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Astudillo, playing in his 26th big league game, capped Minnesota’s five-run third inning when his two-out single drove in a pair of runs to give the Twins the lead.

— high school volleyball last night

Forest City 25-25-25, Clear Lake 21-23-20

Central Springs 25-25-27, West Fork 12-22-25

Saint Ansgar 26-25-20-25, Nashua-Plainfield 24-15-25-19

Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 27, 2018

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 24-3 1

2 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 20-3 2

3 Holy Trinity Catholic 20-0 3

4 Starmont 12-5 5

5 Tripoli 12-6 10

6 North Tama 18-5 4

7 Montezuma 16-6 7

8 East Mills 20-4 6

9 Edgewood-Colesburg 17-7 8

10 New London 12-6 10

11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-5 12

12 Don Bosco 11-7 15

13 Central Elkader 17-6 NR

14 Southeast Warren 18-6 11

15 Akron-Westfield 12-5 NR

Dropped Out: CAM (13), Seymour (14)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 27-1 1

2 Beckman Catholic 31-0 2

3 Western Christian 21-2 3

4 Sidney 26-2 5

5 Unity Christian 13-4 4

6 Tri-Center 19-6 7

7 Dike-New Hartford 23-9 6

8 Treynor 16-6 8

9 Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-4 9

10 Durant 13-5 NR

11 South Hamilton 21-3 10

12 Van Buren 22-3 11

13 Wilton 21-3 12

14 Hudson 22-5 13

15 Cherokee 21-5 15

Dropped Out: North Cedar (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Kuemper Catholic 30-1 1

2 Tipton 22-2 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 18-9 3

4 Solon 13-6 4

5 MOC-Floyd Valley 17-5 5

6 Osage 14-4 6

7 Camanche 19-3 7

8 Davenport Assumption 17-3 8

9 New Hampton 20-0 9

10 West Liberty 17-3 10

11 Red Oak 11-9 11

12 Mount Vernon 14-9 12

13 Iowa Falls-Alden 17-3 14

14 Humboldt 21-2 NR

15 Shenandoah 14-4 15

Dropped Out: Columbus Catholic (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-3 1

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-3 2

3 Independence 22-2 4

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 23-1 5

5 Dubuque Wahlert 15-6 3

6 Pella 17-4 6

7 Waverly-Shell Rock 22-6 7

8 Bondurant-Farrar 19-2 8

9 West Delaware 22-7 9

10 Clinton 15-7 10

11 Bishop Heelan 16-6 10

12 Iowa City Liberty 11-9 12

13 North Scott 14-9 13

14 Clear Creek-Amana 14-7 15

15 Lewis Central 14-11 NR

Dropped Out: Fort Madison (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 29-0 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 23-1 2

3 West Des Moines Valley 25-3 3

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18-3 4

5 Linn-Mar 20-6 5

6 Ankeny 23-10 6

7 Dowling Catholic 18-9 7

8 Urbandale 15-8 8

9 Waukee 16-11 9

10 Pleasant Valley 14-5 10

11 Indianola 16-9 13

12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 22-6 12

13 Southeast Polk 13-5 14

14 Iowa City High 13-8 NR

15 Johnston 9-8 15

Dropped Out: Ames (11)