Friday September 24th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman vs. North Butler — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Decorah — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Colorado State — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
MASON CITY — There’s a matchup of rated teams tonight in Class A District 2 as #8 Newman hosts #9 North Butler. The Knights are 3-1 overall with the only blemish on their record being a loss to top-ranked West Hancock in the second week of play. North Butler is a perfect 4-0, outscoring their opponents during that stretch 141-28. Newman is led by quarterback Max Burt who has thrown for 408 and five touchdowns and also scored four times on the ground, while seniors Jack Maznio and James Jennings have combined for 600 yards of rushing and six touchdowns. North Butler has gained over 1000 yards on the ground, headed by Dawson Testroet running for 307 yards and five touchdowns and Nathan Hawker with 251 yards and three scores. You can hear the Newman-North Butler game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
CLEAR LAKE — It’s homecoming in Clear Lake as the Lions host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Clear Lake is 1-0 in Class 2A District 3 play after edging Osage last week. Lions coach Jared DeVries was pleased with his team’s attitude and effort at the end of last week and says that’s continued this week while preparing for the Cardinals.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district play. You can hear the Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com tonight starting with the pre-game at 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7:30.
DECORAH — Mason City starts district play in Class 4A District 2 tonight with a trip over to Decorah. The Mohawks are 1-3 on the season, falling to Webster City last week at home 36-3, while Decorah is 2-2 after beating Charles City 35-6 last week. You can hear the Mason City-Decorah game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com with the kickoff slated for 7:30.
— other games in area districts tonight:
== Class 4A District 2
Western Dubuque at Marion
Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo East
== Class 3A District 3
Charles City at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
West Delaware at Center Point-Urbana
Independence at South Tama
== Class 2A District 3
Osage at Forest City
Crestwood at New Hampton
== Class 1A District 3
Denver at Central Springs
South Hardin at Aplington-Parkersburg
East Marshall at Dike-New Hartford
== Class 1A District 2
Manson-Northwest Webster at Belmond-Klemme
South Hamilton at Woodward-Granger
Eagle Grove at South Central Calhoun
== Class A District 2
St. Ansgar at North Tama (non-district)
North Union at West Hancock
Lake Mills at West Fork
== 8-Man District 2
Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
Bishop Garrigan at Harris-Lake Park
Remsen St. Mary’s at St. Edmond
GTRA at West Bend-Mallard
== 8-Man District 3
Rockford at Riceville
Tripoli at Clarksville
Janesville at Turkey Valley
Meskwaki Settlement at West Central Maynard
— high school volleyball last night
Clear Lake 3-2 Algona (25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 17-15)
North Iowa 3-0 Newman (25-11, 25-14, 25-17)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins beat Toronto 7-2 to bump the Blue Jays back in the AL wild-card race. Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won his third straight start for the Twins. The loss was especially costly for Toronto. The Blue Jays fell a full game behind New York for the second spot and three games behind wild-card leader Boston. Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exited in the fifth inning after teammate Randal Grichuk accidentally stepped on his right hand in the outfield. X-rays were negative.
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa is adding the sport of women’s wrestling and will begin competing during the 2023-24 season. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says women’s wrestling has been designated as an emerging sport by the NCAA.
Barta says a search for a coach begins this fall.
Barta says men’s coach Tom Brands will be heavily involved in starting the program.
The addition of women’s wrestling comes a little more than a year after three men’s sports were dropped in the middle of the pandemic and is part of a settlement of a title nine lawsuit against the school.