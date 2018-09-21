Friday September 21st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City vs. Waukee — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview 6:00-6:30; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30-6:45; Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont/CAL — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 5:30, kickoff 7:30

CLEAR LAKE — High school football not only hits the halfway mark of the season with tonight’s games but most teams enter district play. #6 Clear Lake opens up Class 2A District 3 play tonight hosting Hampton-Dumont/CAL. Lions head coach Jared DeVries says his team has made a lot of progress as they’ve opened up the season with a 3-1 record.

Hampton-Dumont/CAL lost their first two games but have bounced back with a pair of wins over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and South Hardin. DeVries expects a challenge out of the Bulldogs tonight.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont/CAL game tonight on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the KRIB mobile app starting with the pre-game at 6:45, with kickoff from Lions Field at 7:30

MASON CITY — Mason City hosts 8th-ranked Waukee in a Class 4A District 6 contest tonight. The Mohawks are 0-4 heading into district play and coach Matt Berkley says it will be a typical Waukee team that comes in with a lot of size and speed.

Waukee is 2-2 on the season with their losses coming to top-ranked Valley and 6th-ranked Dowling. You can hear the Mason City-Waukee game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game shortly after 6:30 with kickoff slated for 7o’clock at Mohawk Field.

MASON CITY — Newman was scheduled to take a long road trip over to Starmont tonight in Class A District 4 play, but the Knights will have the night off as Starmont announced earlier this week they were forfeiting tonight’s game due to excessive injuries sustained by their team. Newman with the forfeit victory will improve 4-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. They’ll now prepare to host Postville next week.

— Week 5 high school football schedule

= 4A District 6

#8 Waukee at Mason City

#10 Indianola at Ottumwa

#7 Johnston at Des Moines East

= 3A District 3

Charles City at Waterloo East

Decorah at #8 Waverly-Shell Rock

West Delaware at Independence

= 2A District 2

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Southeast Valley

Estherville Lincoln Central at #2 Spirit Lake

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at #8 Algona

= 2A District 3

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at #6 Clear Lake

Crestwood at Iowa Falls-Alden

New Hampton at Forest City

= 1A District 3

Denver at Osage

North Butler at Aplington-Parkersburg

#10 Sumner-Fredericksburg at Lake Mills

= A District 3

#2 Bishop Garrigan at #4 West Hancock

#10 Belmond-Klemme at West Fork

Graettinger-Terril at North Union

= A District 4

Newman at Starmont — Starmont forfeiting due to injuries

Nashua-Plainfield at #5 Saint Ansgar

Postville at Central Springs

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley (non-district)

= 8-Man District 2

#10 Northwood-Kensett at Riceville

Janesville at Rockford

Dunkerton at North Iowa

#1 Don Bosco at Tripoli

— high school volleyball last night

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Clear Lake 21-19-14

North Iowa 25-25-25, Newman 16-17-18

Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 20, 2018

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 19-2 1

2 LeMars Gehlen 15-3 2

3 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 13-0 4

4 North Tama 15-4 5

5 Starmont 6-4 3

6 East Mills 14-3 6

7 Montezuma 15-6 7

8 Edgewood-Colesburg 11-5 8

9 New London 13-3 9

10 Tripoli 7-3 10

11 Southeast Warren 17-4 11

12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18-4 12

13 CAM 13-4 13

14 Seymour 11-4 15

15 Don Bosco 10-7 NR

Dropped Out: Bishop Garrigan (14)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 22-0 1

2 Dyersville Beckman 25-0 2

3 Hull Western Christian 12-2 3

4 Orange City Unity Christian 7-2 4

5 Sidney 21-2 6

6 Dike-New Hartford 16-7 5

7 Tri-Center 17-6 7

8 Treynor 14-6 9

9 Council Bluffs St. Albert 11-4 8

10 South Hamilton 20-2 NR

11 Van Buren 16-2 11

12 Wilton 20-2 14

13 Hudson 14-4 NR

14 North Cedar 14-7 NR

15 Cherokee 16-4 NR

Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (10), Ridge View (12), Wapsie Valley (13), Lake Mills (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Carroll Kuemper 23-1 1

2 Tipton 16-2 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 15-7 6

4 Solon 13-5 5

5 MOC-Floyd Valley 15-4 7

6 Osage 13-4 3

7 Camanche 18-3 9

8 Davenport Assumption 16-3 4

9 New Hampton 18-0 11

10 West Liberty 11-3 10

11 Red Oak 10-9 15

12 Mount Vernon 13-9 8

13 Waterloo Columbus 14-7 13

14 Iowa Falls-Alden 11-2 14

15 Shenandoah 14-3 NR

Dropped Out: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (12)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-2 2

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-2 1

3 Dubuque Wahlert 15-5 4

4 Independence 15-2 5

5 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-1 3

6 Pella 16-4 6

7 Waverly-Shell Rock 17-5 7

8 Bondurant-Farrar 15-2 8

9 West Delaware 19-6 10

10 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 11-5 9

11 Clinton 14-7 11

12 Iowa City Liberty 6-7 12

13 North Scott 11-6 NR

14 Fort Madison 14-6 13

15 Clear Creek-Amana 9-7 14

Dropped Out:Winterset (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 22-0 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 22-1 2

3 West Des Moines Valley 24-3 3

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 17-3 4

5 Linn-Mar 19-6 5

6 Ankeny 17-10 7

7 Dowling West Des Moines14-6 8

8 Urbandale 14-8 6

9 Waukee 15-11 9

10 Pleasant Valley 13-5 10

11 Ames 10-9 NR

12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 16-5 12

13 Indianola 15-9 11

14 Southeast Polk 12-5 15

15 Johnston 9-7 14

Dropped Out: Iowa City High (13)