Friday September 1st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Fort Dodge — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Lions TV — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake vs. New Hampton — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Utah State — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — Inside Twins 12:30, pre-game 1:00, first pitch 1:35

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake opens up the home portion of their football schedule tonight when they host New Hampton in non-district play. The Lions opened the season with a 34-0 shutout at Forest City, and coach Aaron Stensland says his experienced offensive line, which has all five starters returning from last year, feels they can still improve on their impressive performance.

Stensland says despite a 42-14 loss to Denver last week, the Chickasaws will once again prove to be a tough opponent tonight.

”

You can hear the Clear Lake-New Hampton game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com as well as watch the game via Lions TV at kribam.com, with the pre-game starting at 6:15 with the kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — Mason City heads to Fort Dodge tonight in non-district play. The Riverhawks are 1-0 after beating Marshalltown last week 32-3. Fort Dodge was edged late by Webster City last week and coach Josh Reuter knows the Dodgers will want to bounce back from that tough loss.

Reuter says Fort Dodge will be challenging on the field tonight.

You can hear the Mason City-Fort Dodge game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with the kickoff from Fort Dodge scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— rest of the area schedule for Week 2

Newman at West Fork

Forest City at Algona

West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme

Central Springs at Lake Mills

St. Ansgar at North Union

North Butler at South Winneshiek

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

South Tama at Charles City

Rockford at Harris-Lake Park

Northwood-Kensett at GTRA

IOWA CITY — On a hot day conditioning will be a factor for the Iowa defense against Utah State. Hawkeye defensive end Joe Evans says the Aggie offense wants to play fast.

Evans says defending a team that wants to snap the ball every 10 seconds poses a challenge.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 11 o’clock with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State defensive end Joey Peterson says the Cyclones hope to learn from the mistakes of last season as they get ready to host Northern Iowa. ISU is coming off a 4-8 season that included a last place finish in the Big 12 race.

Improvement will happen if several young players step up.

The first challenge is an experienced UNI team led by quarterback Theo Day.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 1 o’clock on Saturday.

ELDORA — The Clear Lake girls were edged by Hudson for the team title at the South Hardin Pike Lake Run cross country meet on Thursday in Eldora. Hudson took the team title with 68 points, while the Lions finished as runner-up with 69 points. Jesup was a close third with 72 points. Addison Doughan had the best Clear Lake time, finishing third in 20:42, with Rebekah Steinbron finishing 10th in 22:47. Grundy Center won the boys team title with 47 points, with Clear Lake finishing fifth with 117 points. Issac Smith had Clear Lake’s best time, finishing 12th in 19:23. You can see the full results of the meet by clicking here

— high school volleyball last night

Clear Lake 3-0 Algona

Newman 3-2 Nashua-Plainfield (22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9)

Osage 3-0 #9/1A St. Ansgar (25-14, 25-19, 25-21)

Central Springs 3-0 North Butler (25-16, 25-11, 25-12)

Lake Mills 3-0 Bishop Garrigan (25-17, 25-9, 25-18)

Forest City 3-0 North Union (25-17, 25-15, 25-12)

Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (25-13, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21)

2023 SECOND Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, August 31, 2023

Class 1A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Ankeny Christian 5-1 1

2 Riverside 6-0 5

3 North Tama 5-3 15

4 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 7-3 2

5 Edgewood-Colesburg 4-0 14

6 Don Bosco 2-2 3

7 AGWSR 1-2 4

8 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-2 7

9 St. Ansgar 1-2 9

10 BCLUW 5-3 10

11 Boyden-Hull 2-1 11

12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 13

13 River Valley 3-0 NR

14 Remsen St. Mary’s 2-1 6

15 Stanton 6-2 NR

Dropped out: New London (8), Central City (12)

Class 2A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Dike-New Hartford 9-0 1

2 Hinton 5-0 2

3 Grundy Center 8-0 3

4 Denver 7-0 10

5 Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-0 5

6 Ridge View 2-0 7

7 Treynor 5-0 9

8 South Hardin 9-1 11

9 Carroll Kuemper 9-3 6

10 Iowa City Regina 3-2 NR

11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-3 4

12 Wapsie Valley 5-2 12

13 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-0 NR

14 West Burlington 7-1 NR

15 Hudson 6-1 NR

Dropped Out: Pella Christian (8), Wilton (13), Central Lyon (14), South Central Calhoun (15)

Class 3A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Western Christian 4-4 2

2 Davenport Assumption 5-0 3

3 Des Moines Christian 3-1 1

4 Union 4-1 4

5 Cherokee 7-2 5

6 Mount Vernon 0-0 6

7 Solon 2-0 9

8 West Delaware 4-1 8

9 Dubuque Wahlert 1-0 12

10 Anamosa 8-0 NR

11 West Liberty 3-3 7

12 Red Oak 5-2 10

13 Forest City 2-0 13

14 New Hampton 5-1 NR

15 Mid-Prairie 7-1 11

Dropped Out: Estherville Lincoln Central (14), Roland-Story (15)

Class 4A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Clear Creek-Amana 8-0 1

2 Indianola 11-0 2

3 North Scott 5-0 3

4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 4

5 Norwalk 6-5 5

6 Nevada 2-5 6

7 Lewis Central 4-0 7

8 Marion 6-2 8

9 ADM 4-0 12

10 Knoxville 3-1 9

11 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 10

12 North Polk 5-2 11

13 Sioux Center 3-0 NR

14 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2 NR

15 Charles City 9-2 14

Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13), Waverly-Shell Rock (15)

Class 5A

SchoolRecordLW

1 West Des Moines Dowling 6-1 2

2 Ankeny Centennial 6-2 6

3 Ankeny 5-2 8

4 Waukee Northwest 3-2 1

5 Johnston 4-1 3

6 Cedar Falls 5-2 5

7 Sioux City East 3-2 9

8 Iowa City Liberty 3-4 7

9 Pleasant Valley 6-2 10

10 West Des Moines Valley 2-5 4

11 Linn-Mar 2-0 14

12 Dubuque Senior 6-3 15

13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2 NR

14 Iowa City High 3-2 NR

15 Muscatine 0-2 12

Dropped Out: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (11), Sioux City North (13)