Friday September 1st Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Fort Dodge — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Lions TV — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake vs. New Hampton — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Utah State — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — Inside Twins 12:30, pre-game 1:00, first pitch 1:35
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake opens up the home portion of their football schedule tonight when they host New Hampton in non-district play. The Lions opened the season with a 34-0 shutout at Forest City, and coach Aaron Stensland says his experienced offensive line, which has all five starters returning from last year, feels they can still improve on their impressive performance.
Stensland says despite a 42-14 loss to Denver last week, the Chickasaws will once again prove to be a tough opponent tonight.
”
You can hear the Clear Lake-New Hampton game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com as well as watch the game via Lions TV at kribam.com, with the pre-game starting at 6:15 with the kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Mason City heads to Fort Dodge tonight in non-district play. The Riverhawks are 1-0 after beating Marshalltown last week 32-3. Fort Dodge was edged late by Webster City last week and coach Josh Reuter knows the Dodgers will want to bounce back from that tough loss.
Reuter says Fort Dodge will be challenging on the field tonight.
You can hear the Mason City-Fort Dodge game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with the kickoff from Fort Dodge scheduled for 7 o’clock.
— rest of the area schedule for Week 2
Newman at West Fork
Forest City at Algona
West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme
Central Springs at Lake Mills
St. Ansgar at North Union
North Butler at South Winneshiek
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
South Tama at Charles City
Rockford at Harris-Lake Park
Northwood-Kensett at GTRA
IOWA CITY — On a hot day conditioning will be a factor for the Iowa defense against Utah State. Hawkeye defensive end Joe Evans says the Aggie offense wants to play fast.
Evans says defending a team that wants to snap the ball every 10 seconds poses a challenge.
Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 11 o’clock with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State defensive end Joey Peterson says the Cyclones hope to learn from the mistakes of last season as they get ready to host Northern Iowa. ISU is coming off a 4-8 season that included a last place finish in the Big 12 race.
Improvement will happen if several young players step up.
The first challenge is an experienced UNI team led by quarterback Theo Day.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 1 o’clock on Saturday.
ELDORA — The Clear Lake girls were edged by Hudson for the team title at the South Hardin Pike Lake Run cross country meet on Thursday in Eldora. Hudson took the team title with 68 points, while the Lions finished as runner-up with 69 points. Jesup was a close third with 72 points. Addison Doughan had the best Clear Lake time, finishing third in 20:42, with Rebekah Steinbron finishing 10th in 22:47. Grundy Center won the boys team title with 47 points, with Clear Lake finishing fifth with 117 points. Issac Smith had Clear Lake’s best time, finishing 12th in 19:23. You can see the full results of the meet by clicking here
— high school volleyball last night
Clear Lake 3-0 Algona
Newman 3-2 Nashua-Plainfield (22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9)
Osage 3-0 #9/1A St. Ansgar (25-14, 25-19, 25-21)
Central Springs 3-0 North Butler (25-16, 25-11, 25-12)
Lake Mills 3-0 Bishop Garrigan (25-17, 25-9, 25-18)
Forest City 3-0 North Union (25-17, 25-15, 25-12)
Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (25-13, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21)