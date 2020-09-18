Friday September 18th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Boone — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00
– 93.9-FM KIA, 939kia.com — Newman at North Butler — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake at Forest City — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
MASON CITY — After a two-week layoff due to COVID-19, the Mason City High football team hosts Boone for homecoming. The Mohawks opened up the season with a win against Marshalltown but have not played since the first week after multiple cases of COVID-19 on the coaching staff. Mason City coach John Lee.
Boone comes into tonight’s game with an 0-3 record after falling to Humboldt last week. You can hear the Mason City-Boone game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at around 6:30 with kickoff from Mohawk Field scheduled for 7 o’clock.
FOREST CITY — Clear Lake looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they travel to face Forest City in the 70th straight year the two schools have faced each other on the football field. After opening the season with a dominant win over Aplington-Parkersburg, the Lions have lost two close ballgames to Regina of Iowa City and Iowa Falls-Alden. Coach Jared DeVries says the offense has struggled in both those games.
The Lions face a Forest City squad that is also 1-2 overall as the Indians opened up Class 2A District 3 play last week with a 15-0 win over Roland-Story. DeVries says Forest City coach Chad Moore will have his team prepared to host the Lions.
You can hear the Clear Lake-Forest City game tonight on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:45 with kickoff in Forest City scheduled for 7:30.
GREENE — Newman travels to North Butler for a Class A District 3 contest. The Knights fell in their district opener last week at West Fork, while North Butler is 2-1 after losing to Lake Mills last week. North Butler is led by Kolben Miller who has rushed for 168 yards and quarterback Corbin Lewis who has thrown for 129 yards. You can hear the Newman-North Butler game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com with the pre-game at about 6:45 and kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
— area high school schedule
== Class 3A District 2
Boone at Mason City
Ballard vs. Gilbert at North Polk
Webster City at Humboldt (non-district)
== Class 3A District 3
Charles City at West Delaware
Decorah at Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock at Epworth Western Dubuque
== Class 2A District 3
Clear Lake at Forest City
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
West Marshall at Roland-Story
== Class 1A District 2
Belmond-Klemme at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
South Central Calhoun at Pocahontas
Southeast Valley at Eagle Grove
== Class 1A District 4
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Osage
Waterloo Columbus at Central Springs (non-district)
Denver at Jesup
== Class A District 2
St. Edmond at West Hancock
Alta/Aurelia at Bishop Garrigan
== Class A District 3
Newman at North Butler
Nashua-Plainfield at Lake Mills
West Fork at St. Ansgar
== 8-Man District 2
Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley
Riceville at Tripoli
Clarksville at Janesville
Rockford at Dunkerton (non-district)
Newell-Fonda at AGWSR (non-district)
— high school volleyball last night
@ Southeast Polk
Southeast Polk 2-0 Mason City (25-20, 25-13)
Waukee 2-1 Mason City
Clear Lake 3-0 Crestwood
Newman 3-0 West Hancock (26-24, 25-17, 25-20)
Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0 Belmond-Klemme