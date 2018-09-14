Friday September 14th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

– 93.9 KIA, 939kia.com, KIA mobile app — Newman vs. Central Springs — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City vs. Clear Lake — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview 6:00-6:30; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30-6:45; Clear Lake at Mason City — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

= SATURDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Northern Iowa — pre-game 4:30, kickoff 6:30

MASON CITY — In the final week of non-district play tonight, Mason City High hosts Clear Lake. The #7/2A Lions are 2-1 after a 55-14 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, while the Mohawks are looking for their first win of the year, falling to 0-3 after a loss at Marshalltown last week. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says after being knocked around by Waverly-Shell Rock the week before, his team focused on improving and it showed against the Cardinals as quarterback Jaylen DeVries threw for over 290 yards.

Mason City coach Matt Berkley says he’s hoping his offense, now led by sophomore Connor Dalen, will challenge Clear Lake’s defense.

It’s the seventh meeting between the two schools after an 82-year drought in the series, with the first six taking place at the start of the season. This year though the game comes in Week 4, which DeVries says will help both teams plan for tonight.

Berkley says the game has had a playoff-like atmosphere whether it’s played at home or away.

Kickoff from Mohawk Field in Mason City tonight is scheduled for 7:30. You can hear the Clear Lake broadcast on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the KRIB mobile app starting with the pre-game at 6:45. The Mohawk broadcast can be heard on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at around 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — It’s homecoming at Newman tonight as the Knights host Central Springs in their non-district finale. Newman is 2-1 on the season after shutting out Nashua-Plainfield last week 41-0. Seniors Ben Jacobs and Josh Fitzgerald continue to lead the Knights offensively . Jacobs has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns while Fitzgerald has rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 127 yards and three scores. Central Springs also comes in at 2-1, beating North Union 22-14 and North Butler 28-21 in their first two games. The Panthers fell at home to West Fork 35-25 last week. Senior quarterback Dylan Kisner has thrown for 451 yards and five touchdowns while fellow senior running back Zach Ryg has 238 total offensive yards. You can hear the Newman-Central Springs game tonight on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose, 939kia.com, and via the KIA mobile app starting at about 6:45, with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.

— other area Week 4 high school football games

Oelwein at Charles City

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Hampton-Dumont

Osage at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

West Hancock at Forest City

Lake Mills at North Union

North Butler at Belmond-Klemme

West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield

St. Ansgar at Postville

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett

Rockford at Dunkerton

— high school volleyball scores

Crestwood 15-25-18-25-15, Clear Lake 25-19-25-23-12

Newman 3-0 West Hancock

— 2018 Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

For Immediate Release – Thursday, September 13, 2018

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 13-1 1

2 LeMars Gehlen 10-2 2

3 Starmont 2-2 3

4 Ft. Madison Holy Trinity 3-0 4

5 North Tama 11-2 5

6 East Mills 11-0 6

7 Montezuma 10-4 8

8 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 7

9 New London 9-2 9

10 Tripoli 5-3 10

11 Southeast Warren 16-4 11

12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13-4 NR

13 CAM 11-4 12

14 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-3 NR

15 Seymour 7-4 NR

Dropped Out: Westwood (13), HLV (14), Iowa Valley (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 15-0 1

2 Dyersville Beckman 24-0 3

3 Hull Western Christian 11-2 5

4 Orange City Unity Christian 7-2 2

5 Dike-New Hartford 12-5 4

6 Sidney 14-2 6

7 Tri-Center 11-4 10

8 Treynor 10-2 11

9 Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-4 7

10 Belle Plaine 8-1 12

11 Van Buren 12-1 13

12 Ridge View 14-2 8

13 Wapsie Valley 5-4 9

14 Wilton 15-0 NR

15 Lake Mills 13-3 15

Dropped Out: Hudson (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Carroll Kuemper 16-0 1

2 Tipton 11-2 2

3 Osage 9-2 3

4 Davenport Assumption 13-1 4

5 Solon 12-5 9

6 Center Point-Urbana 10-6 8

7 MOC-Floyd Valley 9-4 5

8 Mount Vernon 9-6 10

9 Camanche 13-1 6

10 West Liberty 10-2 7

11 New Hampton 17-0 NR

12 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11-4 12

13 Columbus Catholic 13-7 11

14 Iowa Falls-Alden 11-2 14

15 Red Oak 5-7 15

Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-1 1

2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-1 3

3 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-0 4

4 Dubuque Wahlert 9-4 2

5 Independence 8-2 5

6 Pella 10-4 6

7 Waverly-Shell Rock 17-5 7

8 Bondurant-Farrar 9-1 8

9 Bishop Heelan 5-3 9

10 West Delaware 14-5 11

11 Clinton 9-6 14

12 Iowa City Liberty 6-5 10

13 Fort Madison 11-4 15

14 Clear Creek-Amana 9-6 12

15 Winterset 8-2 NR

Dropped Out: Glenwood (13)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 16-0 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 20-1 2

3 West Des Moines Valley 17-3 3

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-3 4

5 Linn-Mar 15-6 5

6 Urbandale 11-5 9

7 Ankeny 13-8 10

8 Dowling Catholic 13-6 6

9 Waukee 11-8 7

10 Pleasant Valley 9-3 8

11 Indianola 13-5 13

12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 10-3 NR

13 Iowa City High 16-4 NR

14 Johnston 5-5 13

15 Southeast Polk 11-5 11

Dropped Out: Ames (14), Iowa City West (15)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning, Heath Fillmyer pitched into the eighth and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4. The loss by the Twins, who occupy second place in the woeful AL Central, reduced the division-leading Cleveland Indians’ magic number to two.