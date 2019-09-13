      Weather Alert

Friday September 13th “The Midday Report”

Sep 13, 2019 @ 12:50pm

Listen back to “The Midday Report” from Friday September 13th

 

For the latest

Trending
KGLO News Team
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident