Friday September 11th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
93.9-FM KIA, 939kia.com — Newman at West Fork — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
CLEAR LAKE — 9th-ranked Clear Lake starts district play tonight hosting Iowa Falls-Alden in a Class 2A District 3 matchup. The Lions are looking to bounce back from a 21-20 loss to Regina of Iowa City last week. With the condensed schedule this year due to the pandemic, it means district play starts sooner with only two non-district games. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says it’s tough to lose two games off the schedule but he applauds state officials in what they’ve done in response to the pandemic.
DeVries says Iowa Falls-Alden will provide a test for his defense, led by running back Karson Sharar.
You can hear the Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:45 with kickoff from Lions Field slated for 7:30. You can also watch the game via the NFHS Network by clicking here
SHEFFIELD — Newman opens up Class A District 3 play tonight with a road trip to West Fork. The Knights are 2-0 after wins over North Union and Bishop Garrigan, using a combination of Cade Shilling and Jack Maznio in their rushing game for a total of 414 yards and six touchdowns. West Fork is 1-0 after an 18-7 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL last week which saw senior Kayden Ames pass for 102 yards and two touchdowns and run for 151 yards and a touchdown. You can hear the Newman-West Fork game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.
— high school football games from area districts tonight:
== Class A District 3
Newman at West Fork
North Butler at Lake Mills
St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield
== Class A District 2
Bishop Garrigan at West Hancock
North Union at St. Edmond
== Class 1A District 2
Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at South Central Calhoun
Pocahontas at Eagle Grove
== Class 1A District 4
Jesup at Central Springs
Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Waterloo Columbus at Osage (non-district)
== Class 2A District 3
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake
Roland-Story at Forest City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at West Marshall
== 8-Man District 2
Riceville at Rockford
Tripoli at Northwood-Kensett
Janesville at North Iowa
AGWSR at Turkey Valley
Clarksville at Springville (non-district)
— high school volleyball last night
@ Clear Lake
Charles City 2-1 Clear Lake (15-25, 25-13, 15-7)
Charles City 2-1 Mason City (20-25, 25-15, 15-4)
Clear Lake 2-0 Mason City (25-21, 25-19)
Newman 3-0 Rockford (25-7, 25-16, 25-9)
Osage 3-0 North Butler
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Algona
Webster City 3-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
West Hancock 3-1 North Iowa
Bishop Garrigan 3-1 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
2020 THIRD Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 10
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 3-0 2
3 New London 4-0 3
4 Janesville 8-1 4
5 Springville 7-1 6
6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-7 5
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 3-2 8
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 9
10 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 11
12 Grand View Christian 6-4 12
13 Newell-Fonda 3-1 13
14 Southeast Warren 6-0 NR
15 BCLUW 8-4 15
Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (14)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 3
3 Wilton 8-0 4
4 Boyden-Hull 6-0 5
5 Beckman Catholic 7-4 2
6 Underwood 7-2 6
7 East Sac County 9-0 7
8 Denver 10-0 11
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-2 12
10 Jesup 6-2 10
11 South Hardin 8-2 NR
12 Grundy Center 6-5 8
13 Hudson 11-2 9
14 West Branch 5-2 14
15 Lake Mills 8-1 13
Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (15)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 10-0 1
2 Osage 3-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 3
4 Unity Christian 2-0 4
5 Union 5-0 5
6 Davenport Assumption 3-0 6
7 West Liberty 9-0 8
8 Nevada 8-6 7
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 7-0 9
10 Independence 5-2 10
11 Roland-Story 8-1 11
12 Sioux Center 8-1 12
13 Red Oak 5-3 15
14 Des Moines Christian 7-2 13
15 Humboldt 9-0 NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 1
2 Western Dubuque 9-2 2
3 Marion 6-1 4
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 5
5 Glenwood 10-1 3
6 North Scott 8-0 7
7 Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 9
8 West Delaware 9-5 6
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-3 8
10 Gilbert 12-3 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 11
12 Pella 7-2 12
13 Harlan 7-1 15
14 Lewis Central 3-0 NR
15 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-3 NR
Dropped Out: Winterset (13), Wahlert Catholic (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 8-0 3
2 Ankeny Centennial 5-0 4
3 Dowling Catholic 8-1 5
4 Ankeny 6-2 8
5 West Des Moines Valley 2-2 1
6 Pleasant Valley 1-0 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 2
8 Waukee 3-3 7
9 Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 9
10 Urbandale 4-2 10
11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-3 12
12 Bettendorf 4-1 13
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 14
14 Ottumwa 4-4 11
15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 1-5 15
Dropped Out: None