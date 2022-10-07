Friday October 7th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

— Friday

== 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at West Fork — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00

== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Crestwood — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

— Saturday

== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Illinois — pre-game 4:30, kickoff 6:30

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake football team faces #10 Crestwood tonight in a Class 2A District 3 matchup as the Lions look to finish the regular season strong. The teams along with #9 New Hampton are 2-1 in district play heading into tonight’s play, with #8 Osage leading the district with a 3-0 record. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says he’s liked the progress of his front seven on defense through six weeks.

The Lions face a Crestwood team led by senior quarterback Cole Butikofer, who has passed for 454 yards and rushed for a team-leading 604 yards and 11 touchdowns.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Crestwood game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com as well as watch it on the NFHS Network with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at 6:45 with the kickoff at Lions Field scheduled for 7:30. Tonight’s game is Military Appreciation Night, with all military personnel getting in free with their military ID. The event is sponsored by the Iowa Army National Guard.

MASON CITY — Having won their first two district games, things get tougher for Mason City High tonight as the Riverhawks host 3rd-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A District 2 contest. The Go-Hawks are led by McCrae Hagarty, who has rushed for 726 yards and 12 touchdowns as Waverly-Shell Rock is a perfect 6-0 coming into tonight. You can hear the Mason City and Waverly-Shell Rock game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 7 o’clock with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 from Riverhawk Field.

SHEFFIELD — Newman hits the road to Sheffield tonight as West Fork will host the Knights for their homecoming game. Newman is 5-1 on the season after rolling past Lake Mills 55-28 last week, while West Fork is 0-6 after having to forfeit their game last week against North Union due to not having enough players. You can hear the Newman-West Fork game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:40 with the kickoff in Sheffield slated for 7 o’clock.

— Week 7 area high school football schedule

== Class A District 2

Newman at West Fork

St. Ansgar at #1 West Hancock

North Butler at Lake Mills

North Union at Alta-Aurelia (non-district)

== Class 1A District 2

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

== Class 1A District 3

#7 Aplington-Parkersburg at Central Springs

== Class 2A District 3

#10 Crestwood at Clear Lake

Forest City at #9 New Hampton

#8 Osage at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== Class 3A District 3

Charles City at #6 Independence

#10 West Delaware at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

== Class 4A District 2

#3 Waverly-Shell Rock at Mason City

== 8-Man District 2

North Iowa at Riceville

St. Edmond at Northwood-Kensett

IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell says the Hawkeyes are looking forward to another road challenge this week with a visit to Illinois. Iowa is 3-2 and takes on an Illini team that is 4-1 and winners of three straight.

Campbell says the defense faces a challenge against the Illinois run game.

Kickoff between Iowa and Illinois is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO on Saturday.

— high school volleyball Thursday night

@ Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls 2-0 Mason City (25-9, 25-14)

West Delaware 2-0 Mason City (25-4, 25-17)

Waterloo East 2-0 Mason City (25-13, 25-23)

Clear Lake 3-0 St. Edmond (25-18, 25-12, 25-23)

Rockford 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (26-24, 25-11, 25-16)

North Union 3-1 Belmond-Klemme (25-21, 14-25, 27-25, 25-12)