Friday October 7th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
— Friday
== 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at West Fork — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00
== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:00, kickoff 7:30
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Crestwood — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
— Saturday
== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Illinois — pre-game 4:30, kickoff 6:30
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake football team faces #10 Crestwood tonight in a Class 2A District 3 matchup as the Lions look to finish the regular season strong. The teams along with #9 New Hampton are 2-1 in district play heading into tonight’s play, with #8 Osage leading the district with a 3-0 record. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says he’s liked the progress of his front seven on defense through six weeks.
The Lions face a Crestwood team led by senior quarterback Cole Butikofer, who has passed for 454 yards and rushed for a team-leading 604 yards and 11 touchdowns.
You can hear the Clear Lake-Crestwood game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com as well as watch it on the NFHS Network with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at 6:45 with the kickoff at Lions Field scheduled for 7:30. Tonight’s game is Military Appreciation Night, with all military personnel getting in free with their military ID. The event is sponsored by the Iowa Army National Guard.
MASON CITY — Having won their first two district games, things get tougher for Mason City High tonight as the Riverhawks host 3rd-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A District 2 contest. The Go-Hawks are led by McCrae Hagarty, who has rushed for 726 yards and 12 touchdowns as Waverly-Shell Rock is a perfect 6-0 coming into tonight. You can hear the Mason City and Waverly-Shell Rock game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 7 o’clock with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 from Riverhawk Field.
SHEFFIELD — Newman hits the road to Sheffield tonight as West Fork will host the Knights for their homecoming game. Newman is 5-1 on the season after rolling past Lake Mills 55-28 last week, while West Fork is 0-6 after having to forfeit their game last week against North Union due to not having enough players. You can hear the Newman-West Fork game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:40 with the kickoff in Sheffield slated for 7 o’clock.
— Week 7 area high school football schedule
== Class A District 2
Newman at West Fork
St. Ansgar at #1 West Hancock
North Butler at Lake Mills
North Union at Alta-Aurelia (non-district)
== Class 1A District 2
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme
== Class 1A District 3
#7 Aplington-Parkersburg at Central Springs
== Class 2A District 3
#10 Crestwood at Clear Lake
Forest City at #9 New Hampton
#8 Osage at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
== Class 3A District 3
Charles City at #6 Independence
#10 West Delaware at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
== Class 4A District 2
#3 Waverly-Shell Rock at Mason City
== 8-Man District 2
North Iowa at Riceville
St. Edmond at Northwood-Kensett
IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell says the Hawkeyes are looking forward to another road challenge this week with a visit to Illinois. Iowa is 3-2 and takes on an Illini team that is 4-1 and winners of three straight.
Campbell says the defense faces a challenge against the Illinois run game.
Kickoff between Iowa and Illinois is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO on Saturday.
— high school volleyball Thursday night
@ Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls 2-0 Mason City (25-9, 25-14)
West Delaware 2-0 Mason City (25-4, 25-17)
Waterloo East 2-0 Mason City (25-13, 25-23)
Clear Lake 3-0 St. Edmond (25-18, 25-12, 25-23)
Rockford 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (26-24, 25-11, 25-16)
North Union 3-1 Belmond-Klemme (25-21, 14-25, 27-25, 25-12)