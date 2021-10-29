Friday October 29th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Class 2A second round, Clear Lake at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Wisconsin — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00
ROCK RAPIDS — Clear Lake hits the road to face 10th-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in a Class 2A second round football contest tonight. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says they’ll have to contain last year’s Class 2A player of the year Zach Lutmer.
DeVries says while Lutmer is a key, Central Lyon-GLR is a quality ballclub overall.
Both teams are 6-3 overall heading into the contest. You can hear the Clear Lake and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with the kickoff from Rock Rapids scheduled for 7 o’clock.
BRITT — In Class A, top-ranked West Hancock will host South O’Brien in a Pod #1 second-round contest. The Eagles are 9-0 heading into the contest and face a South O’Brien team that is 7-2. In the other game in Pod #1, 8th-ranked North Butler travels to face Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. The Bearcats are 8-1 on the season with HMS being 7-2. The winners of those two games will meet in next week’s quarterfinals.
HUMBOLDT — In Class 3A, Hampton-Dumont-CAL qualified as an at-large team and they’ll travel to face North Central Conference rival Humboldt in the opening round of the 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs come in with a 5-4 record while 5th-ranked Humboldt is a perfect 9-0.
You can see the full set of round-of-16 pairings in all seven football classes by clicking here.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 9 Iowa owns a better record than Wisconsin and won 28-7 in last year’s matchup between the two rivals in the Big Ten West. Yet Iowa will head into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday as an underdog. Each team fared differently against Purdue the past couple of weeks. Wisconsin won 30-13 at Purdue after Purdue won 24-7 at Iowa a week earlier when the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2. The winner will keep control of their shot at a division title. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 AM, with the pre-game show starting at 9:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Brock Purdy seems to have his way against West Virginia. On Saturday the Iowa State quarterback has the chance to beat the Mountaineers for the fourth straight season. He’s already done it against Kansas, and another fourpeat is possible next month against Texas Tech. Iowa State is 12-2 with Purdy in the month of October alone. Purdy is second in the Bowl Subdivision with a 75% completion rate. He’s thrown for seven touchdowns against West Virginia in his career with two interceptions. He’s also run for two scores and has been sacked three times. West Virginia’s offense has averaged 175 yards over the teams’ last three meetings.
IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder says staying healthy will be a key for the Hawkeyes this season. Sophomore All-American Caitlin Clark is one of several starters returning from last year’s team that made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Clark led the nation in scoring as a freshman.
Iowa opens the season ranked 9th and Bluder says improvement on defense is the key to taking the next step.
Bluder is thrilled the fans will be back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa faces Truman State in an exhibition on November 4th and will open up the regular season on November 9th against New Hampshire.
SEATTLE (AP) — Haydn Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career as the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Seattle won its second straight and picked up the most impressive of its three victories so far on the young season, handing Minnesota just its second loss. Fleury scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even at 1-1 and his wraparound goal in the second gave the Kraken the lead. Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net, and Mark Giordano also had an empty-netter. The Wild’s Ryan Hartman scored his third goal of the season.