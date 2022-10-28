Friday October 28th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Class 2A second round, Clear Lake at Spirit Lake — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

– 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Class A second round, Newman at North Linn — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00

= SATURDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Northwestern — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

SPIRIT LAKE — Clear Lake travels to 4th-ranked Spirit Lake in a Class 2A second round playoff football game tonight. After a lethargic showing in the second half against Forest City and a loss to Crestwood, the Lions have had solid wins over a previously-ranked New Hampton team as well as last week over Prairie City-Monroe in the first round of the post-season. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his team has made adjustments which have led to their success in the last two games.

DeVries says Spirit Lake’s speed will provide the biggest challenge tonight.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Spirit Lake game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show at 6:15 with kickoff from Spirit Lake scheduled for 7 o’clock.

OSAGE — On the other side of Clear Lake and Spirit Lake’s pod, 8th-ranked Osage hosts 5th-ranked Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove. Osage picked up their first playoff victory since 2009 last week with a 49-15 win over Clarion-Goldfield Dows.

— other Class 2A second-round games

== Pod A

Clarinda (6-3) at #2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

#6 West Lyon (7-2) at #7 Greene County (8-1)

== Pod C

Crestwood (6-3) at #9 Waukon (6-3)

#10 Dubuque Wahlert (7-2) at #3 West Marshall (9-0)

== Pod D

Centerville (7-2) at Monticello (7-2)

Mid-Prairie of Wellman (6-3) at #1 Williamsburg (9-0)

TROY MILLS — In Class A Pod B, Newman travels to 6th-ranked North Linn. The Knights are led by senior Max Burt who has passed for 1563 yards and rushed for another 449, accounting for 35 total touchdowns. North Linn has used a balanced rushing attack to get to their 8-1 record, with senior Tate Haughenbury throwing for 1239 yards and 16 touchdowns while running for another 521 yards and seven touchdowns. You can hear the Newman-North Linn game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:40 with the kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.

BRITT — On the other side of Class A Pod B, top-ranked West Hancock hosts Wapsie Valley. Both teams rolled in their opening-round contests, with West Hancock defeating Nashua-Plainfield 44-16 and Wapsie Valley downing St. Ansgar 35-0.

— other Class A second-round games

= Pod A

Hinton (6-3) at #9 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

LeMars Gehlen (8-1) at #4 Woodbury Central (9-0)

= Pod C

#7 East Buchanan (8-1) at #8 Alburnett (8-1)

#10 Columbus Junction (8-1) at #3 Grundy Center (9-0)

= Pod D

Southwest Valley (7-2) at #5 AHSTW (9-0)

Mount Ayr (8-1) at #2 Lynnville-Sully (9-0)

HUMBOLDT — 10th-ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL travels to face North Central Conference rival and 5th-ranked Humboldt in a Class 3A first-round game. The Bulldogs slipped into the playoffs as a wild card after a third-place finish in District 3 and will face the District 2 champion Wildcats. On the other side of Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s pod, Benton Community travels to #3 Independence.

— other Class 3A first round games

= Pod A

MOC-Floyd Valley (6-3) at #1 Harlan Community (8-1)

#8 Nevada (7-2) at Sioux Center (5-4)

= Pod B

#9 Central DeWitt (6-3) at #2 Mount Vernon (9-0)

West Delaware (5-4) at #4 Solon (7-2)

= Pod D

Grinnell (5-4) at #6 ADM (8-1)

Creston (6-3) at #7 North Polk (7-2)

— Class 5A first round

= Pod A

Davenport West (7-2) vs. #2 West Des Moines Dowling (8-1) at Williams Stadium

Waukee Northwest (5-4) at #7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2)

= Pod B

Ames (6-3) at #4 Southeast Polk (8-1)

#8 Linn-Mar (6-3) at #10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3)

= Pod C

#9 Sioux City East (7-2) at #3 Ankeny (8-1)

Iowa City City High (6-3) at #6 Johnston (6-3)

= Pod D

Valley West Des Moines (5-4) at #1 Pleasant Valley (9-0)

Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at #5 Cedar Falls (7-2)

— Class 4A first round

= Pod A

Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at #2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)

#8 Indianola (6-3) at #6 Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

= Pod B

Fort Madison (7-2) at #3 Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0)

#9 Western Dubuque (6-3) at #7 North Scott (7-2)

= Pod C

LeMars (6-3) at #1 Lewis Central (9-0)

#10 Glenwood (6-3) at Spencer (7-2)

= Pod D

Webster City (6-3) at #5 Iowa City Liberty (8-1)

Newton (7-2) at #4 Carlisle (8-1)

— Class 1A second round

= Pod A

Western Christian of Hull (7-2) at #6 Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1)

#7 Carroll Kuemper (8-1) at #4 West Sioux (8-1)

= Pod B

#10 Dike-New Hartford (7-2) at #5 MFL MarMac (8-1)

Waterloo Columbus (6-3) at #3 West Branch (9-0)

= Pod C

Mediapolis (8-1) at Sigourney/Keota (7-2)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at #1 Van Meter (8-1)

= Pod D

#8 Pella Christian (8-1) at #9 South Hamilton (8-1)

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (7-2) at #2 Underwood (9-0)

— Eight-Man second round

= Pod A

West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at #1 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)

#10 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at #8 West Harrison (9-0)

= Pod B

CAM (7-2) at #6 Lenox (9-0)

Fremont-Mills (7-2) at #9 Southeast Warren (9-1)

= Pod C

#7 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at #3 Don Bosco (8-0)

#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at Turkey Valley (7-1)

= Pod D

#4 Easton Valley (7-1) at Montezuma (8-2)

Central City (8-1) at #2 WACO (10-0)

FORT DODGE — The state cross country meet takes place today and tomorrow in Fort Dodge. For the Clear Lake girls, it’s their first appearance as a team since 1987. Coach Tyler Havens says they are hoping for a top ten finish as a team in the 3A girls competition.

Jack Crane qualified as an individual for the Class 3A boys meet for Clear Lake as well as Xander Graeser and Nick Williams for Charles City. The 3A and 4A competitions will take place on Saturday. A pair of Mason City High runners will compete in their respective 4A competitions with Audra Mulholland and Jess Cornick.

== Classes 1A and 2A have their competitions today. The Lake Mills boys and North Iowa girls qualified as teams in Class 1A. 1A boys individual qualifiers from the area include Gavin Grunhovd of North Iowa, Joey Ringo of Newman, and Isaac Swenson of Belmond-Klemme. 1A girls individual qualifiers include Lauren Hillesland and Becca Hofmann of North Iowa and Claire Rye of Central Springs. In Class 2A, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will compete as teams on the boys side. 2A girls qualifiers include Osage’s Katelyn Johnston and Scarlett Byrnes as well as Forest City’s Lilian Nelson.