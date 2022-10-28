KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday October 28th KGLO Morning News

October 28, 2022 7:35AM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City man convicted on reckless use of firearm charge after July shooting
4

DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
5

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store