Friday October 22nd Local Sports

— AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00 PM; Class 2A first round — Clear Lake vs. Unity Christian Orange City — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30 PM
— 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Class A first round, Newman at East Buchanan — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
— AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Western Dubuque — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake hosts Unity Christian of Orange City in the first round of the Class 2A football playoffs later tonight. The Lions are 5-3 overall and finished in a three-way tie for the District 3 championship with Osage and New Hampton at 4-1 and will face a Unity Christian squad that is also 5-3. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his squad has been working on its run defense, which has been a concern after large rushing games by Crestwood and New Hampton against the Lions the last two weeks.
DeVries feels the matchup with Unity Christian is a fairly even one.
You can hear the Clear Lake-Unity Christian game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com as well as watch it on the NFHS Network starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6 o’clock, the pre-game starts at 6:15 with the kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7 o’clock.
WINTHROP — Newman travels to face 7th-ranked East Buchanan in the first round of the Class A playoffs tonight. The Knights finished the regular season with a 6-2 record after a 48-35 win at North Union last week. They’ll face a Buccaneers squad that is 7-1, having outscored their opponents in the last four games by a 158-23 margin and suffering their only loss early in the season to 3rd-ranked North Linn. You can hear the Newman-East Buchanan game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at 6:45 and the kickoff slated for 7 o’clock
—- area playoff games tonight — all 7:00 PM starts
=== Class 2A
Unity Christian Orange City (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)
#8 Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at #5 West Lyon (6-2)
=== Class A
Newman (6-2) at #7 East Buchanan (7-1)
Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at #1 West Hancock (8-0)
Saint Ansgar (3-5) at #2 Grundy Center (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at #3 North Linn (8-0)
Starmont (3-5) at #8 North Butler (7-1)
=== 8-Man
Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at #9 Kee (7-1)
MASON CITY — Mason City wraps up the regular season tonight hosting Western Dubuque in a Class 4A District 2 matchup. The Mohawks are 3-5 after a 22-21 win at Marion last week, while Western Dubuque will try to pick up a win on the road to improve their 4-4 record in an effort to make the post-season. You can hear the Mason City-Western Dubuque game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com with the kickoff slated for 7:30
— high school football tonight
== Class 3A District 3
Charles City at West Delaware
South Tama at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
== Week 9 Class 2A/1A/A/8-Man games
Forest City at Okoboji
Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills
— high school football last night
Central Springs 19, West Fork 13
GOWRIE — Clear Lake’s Addison Doughan won the Class 2A state qualifying girls cross country meet at Gowrie on Thursday. The freshman turned in a time of 19:06, nine seconds ahead of the runner-up. Reese Brownlee was the other state qualifier for the Lions, finishing fifth in a time of 20:06. Clear Lake finished fourth as a team with 102 points, with Clarinda winning the girls title with 62. The Lions boys qualified as a team for the state meet as they placed second with 70 points, eight points behind champion Des Moines Christian. Joe Faber and Jack Crane had Clear Lake’s best finishes, ending sixth and seventh in times of 17:17.
MASON CITY — Both Newman cross country teams qualified for the state meet as they hosted a 1A state qualifier on Thursday. The Newman boys finished second with 85 points, with Central Springs winning with 73. Riley Witt of St. Ansgar won the boys race in 16:36. Bryce McDonough of Central Springs was four seconds back. Other area runners finishing in the top ten and qualifying for the state meet include Clayton McDonough of Central Springs fourth, Ryan Kelly of Newman fifth, Isaac Swenson of Belmond-Klemme sixth, Drew Wilken of Nashua-Plainfield seventh. Owen Almelien of North Butler eighth, and Gavin Grunhovd of North Iowa was ninth. Sumner-Fredericksburg won the girls team title with 47 points with Newman being second with 65. Hilary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg won the girls race in 20:29. Also qualifying from the area were Kacee Eisentrigger of West Fork who was third, Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield was fourth, Maggie McBride of Newman was fifth, Miriam Beenken of North Iowa was seventh, Maberley Gerholdt of Nashua-Plainfield was ninth, and Kenna Hemann of Newman was tenth.
DIKE — At the 2A qualifier at Dike, Joey Hovinga of Forest City won the boys race in a time of 16:16. Also qualifying was Connor Hammitt of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, who finished ninth. Waukon won the boys team title with 73 points. Forest City finished sixth with 134 points, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was eighth with 211, and Osage was 10th with 265 points. On the girls side, Katelyn Johnston of Osage won the girls race in a time of 18:38. Forest City’s Lili Nelson was the only other area qualifier from that race, as she finished eighth. Denver won the girls team title with 32 points. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was fifth with 155 points, Osage was ninth with 184, and Forest City was 10th with 256.
— high school tournament volleyball — 4A Region 7 last night
Decorah 3-0 Charles City (25-15, 25-11, 25-11)