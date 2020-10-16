Friday October 16th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:00; Class 2A playoff, Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 3A playoff, Mason City at Gilbert — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00
93.9-FM KIA, 939kia.com — Class A playoff, Newman vs. North Butler — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake travels to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for a Class 2A first round playoff football game tonight. The two schools are 14 miles apart and the Lions and Cardinals are no strangers to each other despite not being on each other’s regular-season schedule this year, with the Lions having won four games against the Cardinals in the last six years. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries knows they’ll have to stop Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s running game, led by fullback Joe Pringnitz.
Clear Lake is 2-5 coming into the game while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is 3-4. The winner of tonight’s game will travel to Spirit Lake next week. You can hear the Clear Lake/Garner-Hayfield-Ventura game on AM-1490 and 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with kickoff slated at 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Mason City High travels to Gilbert for a Class 3A first round playoff football game tonight. It’s the second straight trip to Gilbert for the Mohawks as they fell to Ballard of Huxley in a neutral site game last week. Mohawk coach John Lee says his team needs to play four full quarters.
Mason City is 2-3 coming into the contest while Gilbert is 4-2 after edging Humboldt last week. You can hear the Mason City-Gilbert game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:30 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Newman hosts North Butler in a Class A first round game tonight. The Knights are 5-2 after beating Nashua-Plainfield last week while North Butler comes in with a 3-4 record after falling at West Fork. The teams met earlier in the season in Greene with Newman picking up a 28-14 win. You can hear the Newman-North Butler game tonight on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
— tonight’s area playoff schedule
== 3A Pod 4 — Mason City at Gilbert — winner plays at Webster City in second round
== 3A Pod 5 — Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert — winner plays at Decorah in second round
== 2A Pod 3 — Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — winner plays at Spirit Lake in second round
== 2A Pod 5 — Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden; Roland-Story at Independence
== 2A Pod 6 — New Hampton at Forest City — winner plays at Waukon in second round
== 1A Pod 4 — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme — winner plays at Southeast Valley
== 1A Pod 5 — Central Springs at South Hardin — winner plays at South Hamilton
== 1A Pod 7 — Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage — winner plays at Waterloo Columbus
== A Pod 7 — North Butler at Newman; Starmont at Wapsie Valley
== A Pod 3 — Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock; Madrid at St. Edmond
== A Pod 5 — North Union at West Fork — winner plays at St. Ansgar
== A Pod 6 — Bishop Garrigan at Lake Mills; Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek
== 8-Man Pod 4 — Rockford at Tripoli; Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
EAGLE GROVE — Forest City swept the team titles at the Top of Iowa Conference West cross country meet yesterday in Eagle Grove. The Indians won the boys title with 40 points, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was second with 76 while Eagle Grove was third with 86. Joey Hovinga of Forest City won the boys title with a time of 17:36. On the girls side, Forest City edged Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for the team title 41-44, with North Union third with 58. Abby Christians of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura won the girls title with a time of 21:09. You can see the full results by clicking here. Results for the Top of Iowa Conference East meet held yesterday were not immediately available.
— high school volleyball last night
Clear Lake 3-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-12, 25-14, 25-14)
Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Rockford (25-11, 25-20, 25-12)
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI men are favored to repeat as Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions. The Panthers return all conference standouts AJ Green and Austin Phyfe from last year’s team that finished 25-6.
That’s Panther coach Ben Jacobson who feels the Valley will be improved from top to bottom.
Drake is picked for seventh. Star center Liam Robbins transferred to Minnesota after last year’s 20-14 record and the Bulldogs added six-nine Seton Hall transfer Darnell Brodie.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who feels several teams in the Valley have post season hopes.