Friday November 9th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Class A semifnial, West Hancock vs. Hudson — pre-game 9:30, kickoff 10:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Oral Roberts — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Northwestern — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Green Bay — pre-game 1:00, tipoff 2:00

CEDAR FALLS — After giving up a touchdown midway through the first quarter, Rockford scored the next 38 points on their way to a 52-19 win over 5th-ranked Southeast Warren in an 8-Man semifinal played at the UNI-Dome on Thursday, as you heard on KGLO. Quarterback Jake Staudt rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors into the championship game. Dillon Schriever had two of those touchdown catches and ended up with 104 yards receiving. Rockford now will face 3rd-ranked New London in the 8-Man championship next Thursday morning. New London beat 9th-ranked Fremont-Mills 60-54 in overtime in the other 8-man semifinal.

CEDAR FALLS — 10th-ranked West Hancock faces top-ranked Hudson in a Class A semifinal game this morning. The Eagles are 9-2 after beating Akron-Westfield 50-14 in the quarterfinals, while Hudson comes in with a perfect 11-0 record after beating Highland of Riverside 41-14. West Hancock assistant coach Mark Sanger says they know they’ll be challenged by the third-leading rusher in the state in Christian Seres.

You can hear that on KGLO starting with the pre-game shortly after at 9:30, with the opening kickoff at 10:00 AM. The other Class A semifinal features 5th-ranked Edgewood-Colseburg against 3rd-ranked AHSTW.

3A Semifinals Thursday

Epworth Western Dubuque 35, #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18

#2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 37, #1 Lewis Central 13

4A Semifinals Friday

4:00— #6 West Des Moines Dowling. (9-2) vs. #4 Bettendorf (10-1)

7:00— Southeast Polk (6-5) vs. #2 Cedar Falls (11-0)

1A Semifinals Saturday

10:00— Pella Christian (8-3) vs. #2 Dike-New Hartford (11-0)

1:00— #6 West Sioux (10-1) vs. #1 Van Meter (11-0)

2A Semifinals Saturday

4:00— #3 Waukon (10-1) vs. #2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1)

7:00— West Liberty (8-3) vs. #1 PCM (11-0)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Osage volleyball team almost pulled an upset but fell to top-seed Kuemper of Carroll in five sets in the Class 3A semifinals at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon. Kuemper took the first set 25-18, but Osage took the next two sets 25-23 and 25-21. Kuemper took the fourth set 25-13 and then won a back-and-forth fifth set 15-13. Danielle Johnson had 18 kills and 13 digs, Sydney Midlang had 17 kills while Paige Kisley had 13 kills. Osage finishes the season with a 30-7 record. Kuemper will face Tipton in the 3A title game today as they beat Mt. Vernon three sets to one.

5A Semifinals

Cedar Falls 25-25-25, Linn-Mar 22-16-12

Ankeny Centennial 25-24-25-20-17. West Des Moines Valley 16-26-19-25-15

4A Semifinals

Dubuque Wahlert 18-25-25-25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-19-21-15

Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-25-25-25, Dallas Center-Grimes 25-12-23-21

2A Semifinals

Unity Christian 25-20-25-25, Beckman Catholic 21-25-18-18

Western Christian 25-25-25, Sidney 20-17-15

1A Semifinals

Janesville 25-25-25, Tripoli 11-21-11

Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic 25-26-25-25, LeMars Gehlen Catholic 15-28-20-16

IOWA CITY — Freshman Joe Weiskamp led the way with 15 points and the Hawkeyes used a 17-5 run early in the second half to take command in a 77-63 win over Missouri-Kansas City. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

McCaffery felt the Hawkeyes settled for too many three pointers in the opening half.

Iowa hosts Wisconsin-Green Bay on Sunday.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women open a season of lofty expectations Friday night when they host Oral Roberts. The Hawks will be without junior guard Kathleen Doyle who suffered a broken hand in practice last week.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. With Doyle out they may need more minutes senior Tania Davis, who is working her way back after an ACL injury cut last season short.

You can hear the Iowa-Oral Roberts game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight starting with the pre-game at 6:45.