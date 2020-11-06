      Weather Alert

Friday November 6th “The Midday Report”

Nov 6, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday November 6th

 

For the latest

Trending
‘We’ve had a great run together,’ Trump tells Iowa supporters
Iowans get a warning of what may be ahead on Winter Weather Awareness Day
Number of active COVID cases in area rises 50 in 24 hour period, one new death in Winnebago County
Wednesday COVID update --- second straight day area active cases increase 100+, 14-day area average positivity rate at 16.1%
Clear Lake woman accused of stealing from convenience store cash register