Friday November 30th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Robert Morris — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

MASON CITY — Jeff Skogen scored 19 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to lead Mason City to a 83-78 come-from-behind victory over New Hampton in boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. New Hampton led 44-33 at the half, but the Mohawks used a 34-point fourth quarter to get the win, holding the Chickasaws to only 16 points in the final frame. Malek Wesley had 13 points while Corey Miner added 12 for Mason City, as the Mohawks improve to 1-1 on the season and will be off until next Friday when they host Valley of West Des Moines.

— other boys basketball

Charles City 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 66

— girls basketball last night

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Charles City 25

DES MOINES — 11/29/18 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 2-0 1

2 West Hancock 2-0 3

3 Montezuma 2-1 2

4 North Mahaska 2-0 4

5 AGWSR 1-0 5

6 CAM 2-0 6

7 Westwood 2-0 7

8 Seymour 1-0 8

9 Janesville 1-0 11

10 Colo-Nesco 2-0 12

11 Clarksville 1-1 9

12 Exira-EHK 2-0 13

13 Gehlen Catholic 3-0 14

14 Lynnville-Sully 2-1 10

15 Marquette Catholic 3-0 NR

Dropped Out: Akron-Westfield (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 2-0 1

2 Treynor 2-0 2

3 Central Decatur 2-0 3

4 Cherokee 3-0 4

5 Cascade 1-0 5

6 Dike-New Hartford 1-0 6

7 South Central Calhoun 3-0 7

8 Van Buren 3-0 8

9 Panorama 1-0 9

10 North Linn 3-0 10

11 Bellevue 2-0 12

12 Iowa City Regina 1-0 13

13 Mediapolis 2-0 14

14 Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 15

15 Maquoketa Valley 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (11)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 2-1 1

2 Clear Lake 2-0 2

3 Red Oak 1-0 3

4 Center Point-Urbana 2-0 5

5 Osage 1-0 6

6 Algona 2-0 7

7 Waukon 1-0 8

8 Roland-Story 1-0 12

9 Okoboji 2-0 13

10 Shenandoah 2-1 10

11 Crestwood 1-1 11

12 South Tama 1-2 4

13 Central Lee 2-1 9

14 Davenport Assumption 1-2 14

15 Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0 NR

Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 3-0 1

2 North Scott 2-0 2

3 Mason City 2-1 3

4 Grinnell 2-0 4

5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 5

6 Western Dubuque 2-1 6

7 LeMars 2-0 7

8 Boone 2-0 8

9 Fairfield 2-0 9

10 Bishop Heelan 1-0 10

11 Lewis Central 1-0 11

12 Knoxville 2-0 13

13 Denison-Schleswig 1-0 14

14 Central DeWitt 2-0 NR

15 Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1 12

Dropped Out: Winterset (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Southeast Polk 2-0 1

2 Waukee 3-0 3

3 Iowa City High 0-0 4

4 West Des Moines Valley 3-0 5

5 Johnston 3-1 2

6 Cedar Falls 1-0 6

7 Iowa City West 1-0 8

8 Dowling Catholic 2-1 9

9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-1 7

10 Ankeny Centennial 2-1 10

11 Dubuque Hempstead 0-1 11

12 Ottumwa 2-0 14

13 Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 NR

14 Des Moines East 1-2 13

15 Ames 1-2 12

Dropped Out: Davenport North (15)

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says he was disappointed in comments made by play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin during Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh. Dolphin was suspended for two games after criticizing Iowa’s recruiting and junior guard Maishe Dailey during what should have been a commercial break.

McCaffery says he is upset that a player was singled out.

The 14th ranked Hawkeyes open Big Ten play at home Friday night against 22nd ranked Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 but McCaffery says the competition takes a big jump.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes will need a big effort.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for shortly after 7 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA — The huge gap between the elite teams and the rest of women’s college basketball was on display in South Bend as top ranked and defending national champion Notre Dame hammered the 14th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 105-71. The Fighting Irish roared away from an 11 point halftime lead.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who had difficulty finding any positives after the Hawkeyes were outscored 34-14 in the third quarter.

Megan Gustafson led Iowa with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, had five assists, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes of play.

ANKENY — Ankeny picked up five wins by fall and four forfeits in beating Mason City High 61-17 in the season opener for both wrestling teams last night in Ankeny. Mohawk two-time state champion Cullan Schriever started out the season pinning Riley Faeth at 120 pounds in just 1:11, while brother Colby Schriever pinned Derek Anderson in 4:46 at 138 pounds. Troy Monahan had the other Mohawk victory at 285 with an 18-3 second-period technical fall over Romello Gray. Mason City is scheduled to wrestle at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls on Saturday.

GARNER — Newman dropped two of their three Top of Iowa Conference wrestling duals last night as part of a quadrangular in Garner. The Knights fell to Lake Mills 54-21 and Nashua-Plainfield 42-38, but beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-37. Picking up three wins on the night for Newman were Cade Hanson at 126, Jacob McBride at 132, Ben Jacobs at 170 and Chase McCleish at 195 pounds. Newman is scheduled to wrestle in the Rockford tournament on Saturday. Scores from the other duals at Garner last night:

Lake Mills 66, Nashua-Plainfield 16

Lake Mills 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Nashua-Plainfield 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22

— @ Belmond

Central Springs 57, Forest City 14

Central Springs 69, Belmond-Klemme 6

Central Springs 49, Eagle Grove 23

Forest City 45, Belmond-Klemme 30

Forest City 42, Eagle Grove 33

Eagle Grove 54, Belmond-Klemme 27

— @ North Butler

Osage 72, North Union 12

Osage 57, North Butler-Clarksville 18

Osage 63, Northwood-Kensett 15

North Butler-Clarksville 54, Northwood-Kensett 18

North Butler-Clarksville 57, North Union 12

Northwood-Kensett 46, North Union 18

— @ Rockford

West Hancock 78, Rockford 4

West Hancock 63, St. Ansgar 12

West Hancock 82, West Fork 0

St. Ansgar 60, Rockford 0

St. Ansgar 60, West Fork 12

West Fork 42, Rockford 6

— @ Clarion

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 36

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Webster City 37

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Webster City 30

— @ Algona

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Algona 31

Algona 66, St. Edmond 12