      Breaking News
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case — Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark — state goes over 200K since start of pandemic

Friday November 20th “The Midday Report”

Nov 20, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday November 20th

 

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high