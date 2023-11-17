Friday November 17th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Arkansas State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Illinois — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Drake — pre-game 3:45, tipoff 4:00

CEDAR FALLS — Down by ten with five minutes to go in the third quarter, West Hancock scored twice on 70-plus-yard drives to beat Woodbury Central 30-28 in the Class A football championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. After starting the fourth quarter completing a 13 play-74 yard drive with a Kale Zuehl one-yard run for a touchdown, the Eagles’ Mitchell Smith hit Brady Bixel with an eight-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds to go, completing a 15 play-71 yard drive, giving West Hancock the win. Smith threw for 80 yards and the game-winning touchdown and led the way rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Kellen Smith had 74 yards on the ground and 35 receiving yards, while Zuehl ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns. West Hancock with the win captured their fourth state title in school history and third in the last five seasons, capturing the 2019 and 2021 Class A titles. The Eagles and Woodbury Central each finished with 12-1 records.

— Thursday’s other championship games

8-Man — Bishop Garrigan of Algona 39, Bedford 0

Class 1A — Grundy Center 42, MFL MarMac 0

Class 4A — Lewis Central 40, Western Dubuque 21

— Today’s championship games

Class 2A — 10:00 — #2 Van Meter (12-0) vs. #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (12-0)

Class 3A — 1:00 — #8 Sioux City Bishop Heelan (11-1) vs. #3 Williamsburg (11-1)

Class 5A — 7:00 — #7 Ankeny (9-3) vs. #1 Southeast Polk (12-0)

IOWA CITY — Kansas State outscored the 2nd-ranked Iowa women 12-0 to close the game and beat the Hawkeyes 65-58 in Iowa City last night, as you heard on KGLO. The Hawkeyes did not score in the final two minutes and 43 seconds as they fall to 3-1.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes shot just 36 percent, including two-of-21 from three point range.

Iowa hosts Drake Sunday afternoon.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men return to action tonight at home against Arkansas State. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 92-84 loss at eighth ranked Creighton and coach Fran McCaffery says his team learned a valuable lesson at the start of the second half.

McCaffery was pleased with the performance of the four freshmen who are expected to play key roles this season.

The tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on KGLO

AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger likes the progress he has seen from his team early in the season. The Cyclones have posted three straight blowout wins heading into Sunday’s game at home against Grambling State.

Otzelberger feels the Cyclones have improved on offense without having it affect their defense.

The schedule gets much tougher soon but Otzelberger says right now it is about getting experience.

Tipoff on Sunday is scheduled for noon.

WAVERLY — Wartburg hopes to make a run at a national title when the third ranked Knights open the NCAA Division III football playoffs at home on Saturday against Illinois College. Wartburg made it to the national semifinals last season.

That’s Wartburg coach Chris Winter. The Knights could spend much of their playoff run at home.

Illinois College enters the playoffs with a record of 9-1.

Wartburg linebacker and former Dyersville Beckman standout Owen Grover is part of a defense that gives up less than nine points per game. He says that unit will be tested by the Blueboys.

Kickoff in Waverly is scheduled for noon on Saturday.