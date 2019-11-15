Friday November 15th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — Class A football semifinal — St. Ansgar vs. Grundy Center — pre-game 9:35, kickoff 10:00
– AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — Class A football semifinal — West Hancock vs. Woodbury Central — pre-game 12:40, kickoff 1:00
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Oral Roberts — 6:00 pre-game, 7:00 tipoff
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Minnesota — 1:00 pre-game, 3:00 kickoff
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Northern Iowa — 1:45 pre-game, 2:00 tipoff
CEDAR FALLS — Two longtime north-central Iowa football powers play in separate Class A state semifinal games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls later today.
== 2nd-ranked St. Ansgar faces 5th-ranked Grundy Center in the first Class A semifinal. The Saints are 11-0 and in the semifinals for the third time in four years. Coach Drew Clevenger says his defense has stepped up this season, including their 36-0 quarterfinal win over Earlham last week.
Clevenger says Grundy Center is a very athletic team that will provide a challenge.
Grundy Center is 10-1 with their lone loss being to North Tama. You can hear live and local coverage of the St. Ansgar-Grundy Center game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at 9:35, with the kickoff scheduled for shortly after 10 o’clock.
== Top-ranked West Hancock makes their second-straight semifinal appearance as they’ll face 7th-ranked Woodbury Central. The Eagles are also 11-0 after breezing past Woodbury Central 43-0 in last week’s quarterfinals. West Hancock coach Mark Sanger says his team remembers falling short of getting to the championship game last year and they’ve worked to get back to this point.
Sanger says his team knows they’ll be challenged by a talented Woodbury Central club.
Woodbury Central is 10-1, losing their opening game of the season to Hinton. You can hear the West Hancock-Woodbury Central game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 12:40 with kickoff just after 1 o’clock from the UNI-Dome.
== Class 4A semifinals Friday
4:00 — #1 Valley West Des Moines vs. #7 Bettendorf
7:00 — #2 Dowling West Des Moines vs. #4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
== 8-Man semifinals Thursday
#1 Don Bosco 50, #2 Turkey Valley 6
#4 Audubon 39, #3 St. Mary’s of Remsen 28
== 3A semifinals Thursday
#1 Western Dubuque 48, #6 Lewis Central 14
#2 Solon 43, #7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
== 1A semifinals Saturday
10:00 — #2 Van Meter vs. #10 Regina of Iowa City
1:00 — #5 West Sioux vs. #6 West Lyon
== 2A semifinals Saturday
4:00 — #3 Algona vs. #4 OABCIG
7:00 — #1 Waukon vs. #9 Williamsburg
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Osage volleyball season came to an end on Thursday as the Green Devils fell to top-ranked Western Christian of Hull in three straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21, in the Class 2A semifinal round of the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids. Paige Kisley had 12 kills and 13 digs to lead Osage while Jaden Francis had 20 digs, with Danielle Johnson adding eight kills and 11 digs. Osage ends their season with a record of 37-7. Western Christian will face Beckman of Dyersville in the championship at 4:45 this afternoon as they swept Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
== 1A semifinals Thursday — championship this evening at 7:00
Sidney 25-16-25-25, North Tama 23-25-16-17
Wapsie Valley 25-30-25, Holy Trinity of Fort Madison 23-28-15
== 3A semifinals Thursday — championship this afternoon at 2:30
Mount Vernon 25-22-18-25-15, Union LaPorte City 21-25-25-10-13
Kuemper of Carroll 25-25-23-23-15, Red Oak 19-13-25-25-10
== 4A semifinals Thursday — championship this afternoon at 12:15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25, West Delaware 22-15-15
Western Dubuque 25-25-23-25, Marion 14-19-25-22
== 5A semifinals Thursday — championship this morning at 10:00
Cedar Falls 21-25-25-25, Ankeny 25-18-16-15
West Des Moines Valley 25-25-25, Pleasant Valley 23-13-16
IOWA CITY — Mason City native Mackenzie Meyer led four players in double figures with 21 points as the Iowa Hawkeye women held off North Alabama 86-81 in Iowa City.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Meyer scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half as the Hawkeyes built a 12 point third quarter lead.
Iowa is now 2-0 and visits 3-0 Northern Iowa on Sunday.