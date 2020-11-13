Friday November 13th Local Sports
TODAY:
= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A semifinal — St. Ansgar vs. Regina of Iowa City — pre-game 8:30, kickoff 9:00
= AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Minnesota — pre-game 4:00, kickoff 6:00
CEDAR FALLS — St. Ansgar faces Regina of Iowa City in the Class A state football semifinals at the UNI-Dome this morning. The 2nd-ranked Saints are a perfect 10-0 on the season, rattling off 49 straight points to beat MFL-Mar-MAC 49-14 in the quarterfinal round last week. St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger says his team knows they’ll face a traditional powerhouse in Regina this morning, coached by former University of Iowa All-American tight end Marv Cook.
Clevenger says Regina is a talented team in all areas of the game, led by senior quarterback Ashton Cook.
You can hear the St. Ansgar-Regina game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game shortly after 8:30 with the kickoff from the UNI-Dome slated for just after 9 o’clock. In the other Class A game today scheduled to start at 12:30, top-ranked Grundy Center faces 10th-ranked St. Albert of Council Bluffs.
— Class 4A semifinals later today
4:00 — #1 Southeast Polk vs. #4 Pleasant Valley
7:30 — #3 Ankeny vs. #2 Dowling West Des Moines
== Saturday’s semifinals
– Class 1A
9:00 — #2 Van Meter vs. #7 South Central Calhoun
12:30 — #1 Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove vs. #4 Sigourney-Keota
– Class 2A
4:00 — #3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. #9 Camanche
7:30 — #4 Waukon vs. #1 Prairie City Monroe
CEDAR FALLS — The semifinal round got underway Thursday morning with a classic. Remsen St. Mary’s beat Montezuma 108-94 in the first eight-man state semifinal. The combined 202 points is the highest-scoring game in state history; St. Mary’s is just the sixth eight-man team in state history to score at least 100 points; Montezuma had 804 total yards of offense, the most in eight-player history, with 744 passing yards also being an eight-man record. There were 29 total touchdowns scored — 15 by St. Mary’s and 14 by Montezuma. St. Mary’s will face Fremont-Mills in the eight-man championship next Thursday as they knocked off top-ranked Don Bosco 32-30.
— 3A semifinals last night
Harlan 44, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
North Scott 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier 10 (OT)
MINNEAPOLIS — The battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy takes place tonight as Iowa travels to face Minnesota. Gophers coach PJ Fleck says this should be a great game.
Fleck says the Hawkeyes will present a big challenge
Fleck says Iowa’s Charlie Jones is an All-American candidate as a punt returner.
Kickoff tonight in Minneapolis is scheduled for just after 6 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A lawyer for 13 Black former Iowa football players says that he has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. The plaintiffs, including former star running back Akrum Wadley and all-time receptions leader Kevonte Martin-Manley, allegedly suffered “serious and pervasive discriminatory treatment and harassment,” according to their attorney. The plaintiffs allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by Ferentz, and retaliated against for speaking out. Iowa has previously rejected their demands for personnel changes and millions in compensatory damages.