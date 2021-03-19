      Weather Alert

Friday north-central Iowa COVID update — hospitalizations continue to decline, active case count slightly up for week

Mar 19, 2021 @ 11:34am

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count ended up the work week slightly higher than last week, but the good news is that hospitalizations due to coronavirus continue to be down.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, the number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is at five, down one from six on Thursday. For the third straight day, none of those patients are in an intensive care unit. By comparison, the high mark of north-central Iowa hospitalizations was 96 back on November 21.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 26 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 16 more recoveries were reported. No new deaths were recorded.

The active COVID case count rose from 1665 on Thursday to 1675 on Friday. That number is 25 more people when compared to last Friday.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5426 4
Butler 1691 6
Floyd 1665 3
Franklin 1201 2
Hancock 1489 2
Kossuth 2138 5
Mitchell 1338 1
Winnebago 1420 0
Worth 711 2
Wright 1821 1
Area Total 18900 26

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4856 5
Butler 1536 0
Floyd 1419 0
Franklin 1058 0
Hancock 1334 2
Kossuth 1896 5
Mitchell 1159 0
Winnebago 1248 2
Worth 646 0
Wright 1694 2
Area Total 16846 16

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 57 51 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5
Area Total 379 325 54 0

 

 

Active Cases 3/19/21 3/18/21 3/12/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Thursday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 485 486 477 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 123 117 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 205 202 193 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 123 121 120 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 122 122 121 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 185 185 181 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 139 138 134 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 141 143 139 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 57 55 56 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 95 96 106 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1675 1665 1650 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
