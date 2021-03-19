Friday north-central Iowa COVID update — hospitalizations continue to decline, active case count slightly up for week
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s active COVID-19 case count ended up the work week slightly higher than last week, but the good news is that hospitalizations due to coronavirus continue to be down.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, the number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is at five, down one from six on Thursday. For the third straight day, none of those patients are in an intensive care unit. By comparison, the high mark of north-central Iowa hospitalizations was 96 back on November 21.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 26 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 16 more recoveries were reported. No new deaths were recorded.
The active COVID case count rose from 1665 on Thursday to 1675 on Friday. That number is 25 more people when compared to last Friday.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5426
|4
|Butler
|1691
|6
|Floyd
|1665
|3
|Franklin
|1201
|2
|Hancock
|1489
|2
|Kossuth
|2138
|5
|Mitchell
|1338
|1
|Winnebago
|1420
|0
|Worth
|711
|2
|Wright
|1821
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18900
|26
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4856
|5
|Butler
|1536
|0
|Floyd
|1419
|0
|Franklin
|1058
|0
|Hancock
|1334
|2
|Kossuth
|1896
|5
|Mitchell
|1159
|0
|Winnebago
|1248
|2
|Worth
|646
|0
|Wright
|1694
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16846
|16
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|379
|325
|54
|0
|Active Cases
|3/19/21
|3/18/21
|3/12/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|485
|486
|477
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|123
|117
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|205
|202
|193
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|123
|121
|120
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|122
|122
|121
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|185
|185
|181
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|139
|138
|134
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|141
|143
|139
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|57
|55
|56
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|95
|96
|106
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1675
|1665
|1650
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742