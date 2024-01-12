Friday morning update — “Very Dangerous Winter Storm” hitting north-central Iowa

FOR THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION, CLICK HERE

For Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Kossuth

…Very Dangerous Winter Storm Expected through Friday Night…

…Life Threatening Wind Chills Expected Saturday Night into Early Next Week…

.A multi-faceted dangerous winter storm will continue to affect Iowa this morning into Saturday. This dangerous storm will continue to bring snow across the state throughout the day today with additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches forecast. Winds will also increase through this morning, with life threatening blizzard conditions expected by this afternoon into early Saturday. Dangerous temperatures follow into the weekend through early next week, with wind chill values down to 45 below zero expected.

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by late Friday afternoon. For the Blizzard Warning, life threatening conditions are expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities below one quarter of a mile will be common with whiteout conditions. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills of 30 to 45 below zero are expected.

* WHERE…Central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult this morning and may be impossible in some rural areas Friday afternoon and Friday night. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with whiteout conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These temperatures and wind chills can be life threatening for stranded motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

=====

For Mitchell & Floyd:

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon and evening producing blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with localized whiteouts possible. Sporadic power outages could occur. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.