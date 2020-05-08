Friday May 8th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON KGLO SPORTS CLASSICS:
Friday at 7:00 PM — 1987 World Series Game 3 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis
Saturday at 12:00 noon — Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern from February 10, 2019
Saturday at 7:00 PM — 1987 World Series Game 4 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis
Sunday at 7:00 PM — 1987 World Series Game 5 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis
IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says his work with the College Football Playoff Committee will ramp up if and when the season begins. Barta will serve as chairman of the committee and says they have had a few meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barta says the real work of the committee begins when the games are played.
U of I President Bruce Harreld said last week they hope to bring football players back on campus June 1st. Barta says safety will be their first priority.
KNOXVILLE — Sprint car racing returns to the Knoxville Raceway on Friday night with a World of Outlaws show that will be run without fans. Race Director John McCoy says the World of Outlaws is renting the facility and they will try to limit the number of people in the infield.
McCoy says they will limit how many people can even be around the facility.
McCoy says they were forced to limit the number of cars that are entered.
DIRTvision.com will offer fans a chance to watch the races online.
ALTOONA —- Prairie Meadows is still hoping to offer a 31st season of horse racing. The meet was scheduled to start May 1st but has been delayed according to CEO Gary Palmer.
Palmer says they are looking at several options as they wait for the all clear.
Palmer says once they get permission to open it won’t take long to start racing.
Palmer says they are still planning on a mixed thoroughbred/quarter horse meet.