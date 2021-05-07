Friday May 7th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willie Calhoun’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Texas Rangers the lead in a 4-3 victory over the reeling Minnesota Twins. Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. They won their third straight game to match the team’s season-long streak and raised their record to 3-0 in four-game series. They are 4-0 in extra innings. The Twins fell to 0-7 in extra innings. Rangers relievers logged 12 2/3 scoreless innings over the last three games. They have been credited with each of the team’s last five wins.
=== The Twins hit the road for a week, starting with a weekend series at Detroit. First pitch tonight is 6:10, with the pre-game at 5:30. Saturday it’s a 3:10 start with a 2:30 pre-game. Sunday starts with Inside Twins at 11:00, the pre-game show at 11:30, with the first pitch at 12:10. All three games can be heard on AM-1300 KGLO.
MASON CITY — Both the NIACC baseball and softball teams start Region XI tournament play this weekend:
== The fifth-seeded baseball team will travel to Fort Dodge to face four-seed Iowa Central in a best-of-three quarterfinal round series. Game one is at noon on Saturday, game two is at noon on Sunday, with a third game if necessary following. The other quarterfinal series have top-seed Kirkwood hosting Iowa Lakes, third-seed Southeastern hosting DMACC, and second-seed Northeast hosting Ellsworth. The winners of this weekend’s quarterfinals will play in a four-team double elimination tournament next weekend at Mt. Mercy in Cedar Rapids.
== The softball team will play in the Region XI-B tournament in Cedar Rapids this weekend. NIACC is the lowest seeded of the four teams and will face host Kirkwood at 11 o’clock on Saturday in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament. Iowa Central will face Ellsworth in the other game. The winner of the Region XI-B tournament will face the winner of the Region XI-A tournament in the North Plains District tournament next weekend.
HAMPTON — The Clear Lake boys track team won the North Central Conference track meet for the first time since 1984. The Lions had 191 points as they won four individual events and four relays to win the title in Hampton. Webster City was second with 126 ½ points while Humboldt was third with 126. Tanner Reimann won the long jump and 400, Tyson Cooley won the high jump, while Zeke Nelson won the 400 hurdles for the Lions. Clear Lake’s 4×100, 4×200, distance medley and shuttle hurdle relay teams also picked up victories. Clear Lake finished eighth in the NCC meet at Humboldt last night with Humboldt winning the girls title.
MANLY — Osage took home the Top of Iowa Conference East Division girls track title on Thursday in Manly with 161 points. St. Ansgar was second with 134, Nashua-Plainfield was third with 90 points. St. Ansgar won the boys title with 154 points, followed by Central Springs with 122 and West Fork was third with 77.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by a group of former Iowa football players alleging a culture of staff members mistreating Black players can move forward. All or parts of some of the allegations have been thrown out. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength coach Chris Doyle remain the focal points of the lawsuit filed in Iowa’s southern district. The 13 plaintiffs allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by head coach Kirk Ferentz and retaliated against for speaking out.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington has transferred from Penn State to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility. Bockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia started 24 of 25 games last season and was the Nittany Lions’ second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He also shot a team-best 84% on free throws and averaged five rebounds and just under two assists.