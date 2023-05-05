Friday May 5th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10

== SATURDAY — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — Inside Twins 11:30, pre-game 12:00, first pitch 12:40

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota’s five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep. The AL Central-leading Twins had lost three of four. Correa spurred Minnesota to victory hours after downplaying remarks from Chicago reliever Keynan Middleton, who called Correa “a cheater.” Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox, who ended a three-game winning streak.

MASON CITY — The Region XI-B softball tournament takes place this weekend on the NIACC campus. NIACC, who finished second in the conference, will face Northeast Community College, who finished sixth, at 2 o’clock this afternoon. On the other side of the bracket, third-place DMACC will face fifth-place Iowa Lakes at 4 o’clock. The double elimination tournament continues throughout the weekend, with the winner headed to the North Plains B District Tournament next weekend.

WATERLOO — The Mason City High boys won the inaugural Iowa Alliance Conference North Division and overall conference track titles in Waterloo on Thursday. The Riverhawks won 11 events in the North Division and nine events overall in the entire conference. Mason City won with 208 points, with Des Moines Roosevelt finishing second with 187, and Ottumwa third with 158.

AMES — The Mason City girls finished second at the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division meet in Ames. The host Little Cyclones won with 228 points with Mason City finishing second with 121. Janae Hansen won the 800 for the Riverhawks’ only win.

FORT DODGE — Clear Lake won the North Central Conference girls track meet in Fort Dodge on Thursday. The Lions had 163.5 points, 22 points better than Algona. Reese Brownlee led Clear Lake with wins in four individual events — the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. The Lions’ distance medley relay team also picked up a win. Humboldt finished third with 107 points.

WEBSTER CITY — Algona won the North Central Conference boys track meet in Webster City last night with 151 points, with Clear Lake finishing second with 135. Clear Lake had three first-place finishes with Dylan Litzel winning the long jump and the 4×800 and shuttle hurdle relay teams also winning.

NASHUA — Osage swept the Top of Iowa Conference East Division team titles on Thursday in Nashua by just a few points in both competitions over their county rival St. Ansgar. The Green Devil girls had 146 points, with the Saints three points behind. The Osage boys team had 147 points, with St. Ansgar having 146. Rounding out the girls standings, West Fork was third with 96, followed by Central Springs, Northwood-Kensett, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, Rockford and Newman. On the boys side, Central Springs finished third followed by Nashua-plainfield, North Butler, Newman, West Fork and Northwood-Kensett. Ryan Hackbart of St. Ansgar and Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield were named as the conference’s track athletes of the year.

2023 TIC East Conference Track Results (5-4-23)

ALGONA — In the Top of Iowa Conference West Division track meet in Algona, Forest City took home both team titles. The Indian boys cruised to the boys title with 208 points. Bishop Garrigan was second with 124 while West Hancock was third with 73. Forest City’s girls team won with 160.5 points, with West Hancock second with 134 and Lake Mills third with 76.

TIC West Girls Results

TIC West Boys Results

— boys soccer Thursday

Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 2

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

— girls soccer Thursday

Mason City 6, Clear Lake 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

AMES — Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn feels the Cyclones will be an improved team next season. The redshirt senior from Atlanta started all 12 games this past season as the Cyclones finished a disappointing 4-8.

Vaughn led ISU last season with 71 tackles and has become a leader of a linebacking group that has several young players.

The Cyclones open the season at home against UNI on September second.