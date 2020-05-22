Friday May 22 Local Sports
CLASSIC SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:
Saturday at 1:00 PM on AM-1300 KGLO — March 27, 2013 — Iowa men vs. Virginia in the NIT
Monday at 7:00 PM on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — July 2013 — Clear Lake baseball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Class 3A district final
BELMOND — Despite the go-ahead for summer sports from Governor Reynolds as well as the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union board, Belmond-Klemme’s school board on Thursday night voted unanimously to cancel the summer baseball and softball seasons due to coronavirus concerns. Some school board members expressed concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the county and questioned whether there would be a fall sports season as well. Belmond-Klemme is part of the Top of Iowa Conference. Wright County officials on Thursday announced that proactive surveillance testing of employees of the county’s larger employers turned up over 50 more positive cases of COVID-19.
AMES — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard expects the football season to start as scheduled. The Cyclones open at home on September 5th against South Dakota.
Pollard says the big question right now is how many fans will be part of the season opener.
Pollard says as of right now they could have the stadium about half full.
Pollard made his comments as part of the Cyclone Virtual Tailgate Tour.
IOWA CITY — With campus facilities closed Iowa football players have been searching for fields to get in some workouts. It has not been easy. Most of the facilities in Johnson County have been shut down. Senior defensive end Chauncey Golston has been kicked off of several fields.
Golston says they have tried several different facilities.
Senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette and other receivers have found space to work with new starting quarterback Spencer Petras (peet-ris).
Smith-Marsette says they are running routes out of the playbook.
Senior defensive lineman Austin Schulte has been working out at his home in Pella.
Schulte has transformed his family garage into a weight room.
Iowa is scheduled to open the football season September 5th against Northern Iowa