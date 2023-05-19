Friday May 19th Local Sports

THIS WEEKED ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels — pre-game 8:00, first pitch 8:35

== SATURDAY — Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels — pre-game 8:30, first pitch 9:05

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels — Inside Twins 2:00, pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:05

DES MOINES — Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake won the Class 3A girls 400 meters at the girls state track meet on Thursday. Brownlee won the race in a personal-best time of 56.34, edging Jacie Trine of Pella by a half-second. Brownlee on Thursday also qualified for the 200 meter finals with the sixth best time in 26.00.

— Charlee Morton of Hampton-Dumont-CAL won the Class 2A girls discus competition. Morton’s winning throw was 137 feet-6 inches, almost two feet further than runner-up Ciara Heffron of Knoxville.

=== Looking at other local athletes who either finished in the top ten of their events on Thursday or who qualified for the finals:

— Northwood-Kensett turned in the top qualifying time in the Class 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.66. St. Ansgar also qualified for the finals placing fifth in 1:09.71 as well as North Butler, who was eighth in 1:11.10.

— Owen Almelien of North Butler finished 10th in the 1A boys 3200 in a time of 9:53.64

— St. Ansgar finished 10th in the Class 1A girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:59.28

— Will Howes of Central Springs finished fifth in the Class 1A 400 meters in a time of 50.50

— James Fingalsen of Mason City finished fourth in the Class 1A 400 meters in a time of 48.92

— West Hancock and Nashua-Plainfield qualified for the finals of the Class 1A boys shuttle hurdle relay. The Eagles had the third best time in 1:00.93, while the Huskies were fifth in a time of 1:01.54

— Clear Lake qualified for the finals of the Class 3A boys shuttle hurdle relay, having the sixth best time in 1:01.54

— Katelyn Johnston of Osage finished sixth in the Class 2A girls 3000 meter run with a time of 10:38.32

— Addison Doughan of Clear Lake finished fifth in the Class 3A girls 3000 meter run in a time of 10:47.85

— Forest City finished fourth in the Class 2A girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:46.41

— Jacey Johnston of Osage finished third in the Class 2A 400 meters with a time of 58.27

— In the Class 2A boys 400 meters, Quinn Street of Osage finished fifth in a time of 50.68 while Logan Bacon of Lake Mills finished tenth in 51.43

— Kale Hobart of Mason City finished eighth in the Class 4A boys high jump with a jump of 6-foot-3

— Ryan Hackbart of St. Ansgar finished fourth in the Class 1A boys shot put with a throw of 51 feet-11.50 inches

— Keely Collins of Charles City finished fifth in the Class 3A high jump with a leap of 5-foot-4

Click here for the archived and live results of this year’s state track meet

DES MOINES — Algona Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks won her third 1A girls title in the shot put on Thursday. Her winning mark of 44 feet, three quarters of an inch came on her second attempt.

The state meet will close a decorated high school career for Crooks who will move on to play basketball at Iowa State.

Crooks on her high school career coming to a close.

Crooks’ throw was more than four feet better than runner-up Emily Baker of Bedford.

MASON CITY — The Newman baseball team needed to come back from an early seven run deficit to take the first game of their doubleheader over Denver 16-15 last night at home, with the Knights then beating the Cyclones 13-3 in five innings. Newman improves to 4-0 on the season and will wrap up the first week of play with a trip to Waterloo Columbus tonight.

— high school baseball last night

HD-CAL Roland-Story

Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Forest City 0