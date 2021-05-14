Friday May 14th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
== Friday — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
== Saturday — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:05
== Sunday — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 for their sixth straight win. Lance Lynn struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances. Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders.
NORTHWOOD — Both of St. Ansgar’s track teams won the district team titles at the Class 1A qualifier at Northwood last night. On the girls side, the Saints had 110 points, edging Bishop Garrigan, who had 107. St. Ansgar had wins in the 400 and 3200 relays. The St. Ansgar boys overwhelmed the field with 148 points, with second-place Nashua-Plainfield having 88 points and West Fork third with 82. The Saints Riley Witt picked up four victories on the day with individual wins in the 800, 1600, and 3200 and was also part of the winning 3200 relay team. Braden Powers won the 400 and was part of the winning 1600 relay team. Sage Hulshizer also was a winner in the discus.
HUDSON — At the 2A district meet at Hudson, Dike-New Hartford won both the girls and boys district titles. On the girls side, Dike-New Hartford had 152 points, Osage was second with 111, with Iowa Falls-Alden being third with 80. On the boys side, Dike-New Hartford had 139.5 points, Forest City was second with 98.5 while Aplington-Parkersburg was third with 87
MASON CITY — Boys sectional golf tournaments take place today in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A:
=== 1A at Nashua — North Butler, Riceville, Rockford, AGWSR, Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield, Tripoli
=== 2A at Clarion — Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills, Osage
=== 3A at Manchester — Clear Lake, Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware
LIVERMORE — Newman won the 1A boys golf sectional at Spring Valley in Livermore on Thursday. The Knights had a team score of 359, Bishop Garrigan was second with 365. Northwood-Kensett was third with 387, followed by West Fork, North Tama, St. Ansgar and West Hancock. Garrigan’s Kyle Schaaf won the medalist honors with a 75, while Newman’s Tim Castle was the runner-up.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Due to time constraints caused by weather delays, there was a cut after 54 holes at the NJCAA Division I national golf tournament on Thursday. NIACC sophomore Thea Lunning from Mason City finished in a tie for 56th place with a three-round total of 270 at the Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club course in Ormond Beach, Florida. Lunning’s 56th place finish is the fourth best in the coach Chris Frenz era, which started in 2007. NIACC’s Mikayla Smith tied for 47th in 2012 and teammates Alexandria Eckenrod and Sarah Steinauer tied for 54th at the 2013 national tournament.
MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team had seven players named on Thursday to the all-Region XI team. Freshman Laken Lienhard was a first-team selection as a utility player while freshman Hailey Worman was a second-team selection at catcher. Receiving honorable mention honors were catcher Macy Alexander, pitchers Kayla Sproul and Riley Nelson, infielder Anna Lensing and outfielder Kennadi Colbert.
CLEAR LAKE — Multiple student-athletes from Clear Lake signed national letters of intent on Thursday to further their careers.
== Kaitlyn VanderPloeg is heading to the Twin Cities to play for North Central College, a Division III school in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
== Delaney Eden has signed to play volleyball at Central College in Pella.
== Caden Jones has signed to play baseball at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Jones says Mt. Mercy seemed to be the right fit for him
Three members of the Clear Lake Dance Team also signed letters on Thursday as Cale Schmitz and Bella Clabaugh are headed to Iowa State while Emily LeFevre is headed to Tennessee University. We’ll hear more about their choices in sports next week.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club. He is selling to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The news was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending. Taylor previously said the deal was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota. Lore and Rodriguez are 50-50 partners. They tried to buy the New York Mets last year but were beaten out for the Major League Baseball club by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 on Thursday night. JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver. Denver sits No. 4 in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third. Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 17 points.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night. Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 16 saves. Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 17 saves. The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division, and will face Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.Nico Sturm, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Suter scored and Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots for Minnesota, set to face Vegas in the playoffs.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have traded cornerback Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs in a swap of late-round selections. Hughes was Minnesota’s 2018 first-round draft pick. The Vikings sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for their 2022 sixth-round choice. The Vikings last week declined the fifth-year contract option for Hughes. He has 13 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 24 career games. Hughes missed more than half of Minnesota’s games over the last three years to injuries.