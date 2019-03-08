Friday March 8th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

=== FRIDAY

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys state basketball consolation game — Clear Lake vs. Winterset — pre-game 9:50 AM, tipoff 10:20

– AM-1300 KGLO — Twins spring training baseball — 12:00

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Indiana in Big Ten Tournament — pre-game 5:15, tipoff 5:30

=== SATURDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI semifinals — NIACC women vs. Iowa Central — pre-game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI championship game — NIACC men at Kirkwood — 3:00

=== SUNDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI championship game with NIACC women if playing — pre-game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

DES MOINES — Bowen Born scored 32 points to help Norwalk rally for a 61-54 win over Clear Lake in the semifinal round of the Class 3A boys state basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Clear Lake took a 47-40 lead into the fourth quarter, but Norwalk outscored the Lions 21-7 in the final frame to advance to the championship game. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says it simply was the lack of execution in the fourth quarter that doomed the Lions.

Ainley says Born showed why he’s one of the top junior basketball players in the state.

Ainley says they’ll try to bounce back and win this morning’s consolation game.

Drew Enke led Clear Lake with 20 points

Andrew Formanek came off the bench to score 13 points as well as have five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Senior co-captain Tate Storbeck was held to only six points in the game.

Clear Lake drops to 24-1 on the season and will face Winterset in the 3A consolation game at 10:20 this morning, with the pre-game starting at about 9:50 on KRIB. Winterset fell to Oskaloosa 48-43 in Thursday’s other 3A semifinal.

== 4A semfinals last night

Cedar Falls 35, North Scott 27

Dubuque Senior 57, Waukee 55 (OT)

== Championship games today

1A — 2:10 — Grand View Christian vs. Alburnett

2A — 4:10 — North Linn vs. Boyden-Hull

3A — 6:35 — Norwalk vs. Oskaloosa

4A — 8:35 — Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior

MASON CITY — The NIACC men’s basketball team won their school-record 25th game last night and advanced to the Region XI championship game for the first time since 1995 with a 90-82 win over Iowa Lakes, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Trojans coach Mark Mohl says his team played a quality game.

NIACC moves into Saturday’s regional final at Kirkwood. The two teams split in the regular season with each team winning on their home court. Mohl says he knows it will be a big challenge for his team.

Kyle Lang led NIACC with 20 points off the bench while Trey Sampson also came in to score 14. You can hear the NIACC-Kirkwood game on Saturday on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 3 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The Region XI women’s final four takes place on the NIACC campus this weekend. Top-seed NIACC will host the fifth-seed Iowa Central at 1 o’clock on Saturday afternoon in the first regional semifinal. The Lady Trojans won both meetings this season, 79-62 at home on January 9th and 74-63 in Fort Dodge on February 6th. You can hear the NIACC-Iowa Central game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 12:45 with the pre-game Saturday afternoon. The other regional semifinal has second-seed Kirkwood facing third-seed DMACC. The regional championship game will take place on Sunday at 1 o’clock at the NIACC gym.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 21 points and 14 rebounds in his final home game to help No. 21 Wisconsin beat Iowa 65-45. Fellow senior Khalil Iverson added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon, who averages nearly 13 points a game, and Ryan Kriener led Iowa with eight apiece.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeye women open the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis Friday night against Indiana. The Hawkeyes are the two seed and coach Lisa Bluder likes the way her team prepared.

Bluder says the Hawkeyes have plenty to play for.

Bluder says her players are not thinking about seeding for the NCAA Tournament,

Indiana beat Minnesota 66-58 Thursday night. It was a loss to the Hoosiers that cost the Hawkeyes a share of the Big Ten title. You can hear the Iowa-Indiana game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 5:15.