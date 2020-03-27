Friday March 27th Local Sports
BOONE — 2020 football schedules were officially released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday. One local rivalry game is not on this year’s schedule though. Clear Lake and Mason City High had been playing against each other since 2012, but the teams will not play each other in 2020.
== Clear Lake’s non-district schedule includes home games with Aplington-Parkersburg and Osage in the first two weeks, followed by road games at Humboldt and Waukon.
Clear Lake 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 4 — vs. Osage
Sept. 11 — at Humboldt
Sept. 18 — at Waukon
Sept. 25 — vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Oct. 2 — at Forest City
Oct. 9 — vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 16 — at West Marshall, State Center
Oct. 23 — vs. Roland-Story, Story City
== Mason City, which dropped to Class 3A this year in football, has some familiar Class 4A foes on their schedule in non-district play, starting with traveling to Marshalltown and hosting Fort Dodge in the first two weeks. The Mohawks then host Grinnell in week three before traveling to Ames for their final non-district game.
Mason City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — at Marshalltown
Sept. 4 — vs. Fort Dodge
Sept. 11 — vs. Grinnell
Sept. 18 — at Ames
Sept. 25 — vs. Gilbert
Oct. 2 — vs. Boone
Oct. 9 — at Webster City
Oct. 16 — vs. Humboldt
Oct. 23 — at Ballard
== Newman has some familiar opponents in their non-district schedule. They’ll host North Union in week one, followed by road trips to Bishop Garrigan and Central Springs, before hosting Grundy Center in week four.
Newman Catholic, Mason City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — vs. North Union
Sept. 4 — at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Sept. 11 — at Central Springs
Sept. 18 — vs. Grundy Center
Sept. 25 — at West Fork, Sheffield
Oct. 2 — at North Butler
Oct. 9 — vs. Lake Mills
Oct. 16 — vs. Saint Ansgar
Oct. 23 — at Nashua-Plainfield
You can find all the 2020 high school football schedules by clicking here
IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller is doing what he can to stay busy. The Hawkeyes had their season cancelled two weeks ago after posting a non-conference win over Kansas.
Heller on what it feels like to suddenly have no games or even practice.
Heller is spending his time working from home.
The Hawkeyes were off to a 10-5 start and Heller felt like they were building to be a contender in Big Ten play.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have turned first to Tajaé Sharpe, facing a glaring hole at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs. Sharpe agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings this week. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Whenever teams are able to start practicing, Sharpe should at least have a head start on the playbook. Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak was the head coach of the Houston Texans when Matt LaFleur was on staff there. LaFleur was Sharpe’s offensive coordinator with the Titans in 2018, before becoming head coach of the Green Bay Packers.