Friday March 22nd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA First Round — Iowa men vs. Cincinnati — pre-game 10:00, tipoff 11:15



AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA First Round coverage from Westwood One — joined after Iowa-Cincinnati

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Second Round coverage from Westwood One — 10:00 AM

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Second Round coverage from Westwood One — 10:00 AM



AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Second Round coverage of Iowa men or Iowa women if playing — TBA

HARRISON, ARKANSAS — The NIACC women’s basketball team bowed out of the Division II national tournament on Thursday, falling to Pima Community College of Arizona 110-90 in the 5th Place Bracket semifinal, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC coach Todd Ciochetto says he’s proud of how his team progressed through the season but was disappointed at how they played in the national tournament.

Ciochetto says the team wasn’t focused enough heading into the national tournament.

Ciochetto says he’s looking forward to next year with all but one player possibly returning.

NIACC was led by Autam Mendez with 25 points, Jada Buford with 22 and Mandy Willems with 16. The Lady Trojans finish the season with a 28-7 record.

=== Quarterfinals last night

Union County (New Jersey) 86, Illinois Central 80 (OT)

Lackawanna (PA) 78, Sinclair (Ohio) 68

=== Semifinals tonight

6:00 — Cape Fear (NC) vs. Kansas City Kansas

8:00 — Union County vs. Lackawanna

COLUMBUS, OHIO — A two-year absence from the NCAA Tournament ends for the Iowa Hawkeyes later this morning when they play Cincinnati in Columbus. The Hawkeyes are 22-11 after a sixth place finish in the Big Ten. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

For junior forward Tyler Cook it is his first appearance in the tournament.

Junior guard Jordan Bohannon feels the Hawkeyes’ schedule has prepared them.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11:15 AM. Our coverage from the Hawkeye Radio Network starts at 10:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO

TULSA — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says defense will be a key when the Cyclones take on Ohio State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa later tonight. It begins with slowing down Buckeye center Caleb Wesson.

The Cyclones are coming off a championship run at the Big 12 Tournament. Senior guard Marial Shayok.

ISU guard Lindell Wigginton says they have to continue the momentum built at the conference tournament.

Tipoff tonight in Tulsa is scheduled for about 8:50 PM.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa women face Mercer in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this afternoon. Iowa is the second seed in their region and will face a Mercer squad that is the 15th seed and have a 25-7 record. The Hawkeyes, rewarded with a No. 2 seed for the first time since 1996 and the freshly-minted Big Ten Tournament champion, faces a Mercer team that has won 17 consecutive games and the Southern Conference championship. No. 10 Drake (27-6) meets No. 7 Missouri (23-10) in the second game, at 3 p.m. The winners meet Sunday.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Seven University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Championships following second-round wins Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Spencer Lee, Kaleb Young, and Alex Marinelli all moved on with major decisions. Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Pat Lugo, and Sam Stoll each won by decision. The Hawkeyes’ seven quarterfinalists are more than any other team. Iowa is in third place with 24 points, 8.5 points behind Penn State.

For Iowa State, eighth-seeded Jarrett Degen and 10th-seeded Sam Colbray both went 2-0 on day one and have advanced to the quarterfinals at 149 and 184 pounds, respectively. The Cyclones brought nine wrestlers to Pittsburgh and all have advanced to day two of the NCAA Championships.

All six Panthers from UNI wrestling stayed alive, while three wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals. The Panthers rattled off four wins that included two sets of bonus points and three top-15 wins to end the first day at the national tournament. The three quarterfinalists is the most for the Panther team since the 2014 national championships. Advancing to the quarterfinals are Bryce Steiert at 165, Taylor Lujan at 174 and Drew Foster at 184.

MASON CITY — 100 years of NIACC athletics will be celebrated Saturday night with the “Trojans Forever” program on the campus. NIACC athletic director Dan Mason says he and his staff have looked at a lot of material in preparation for the event.

Mason says 100 years of memories will be shared during the program.

The “Trojans Forever” program is free and open to the public. It starts at 7 o’clock in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. You can hear more of our interview with Dan Mason about the event by clicking on the audio player below