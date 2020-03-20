Friday March 20th Local Sports
MASON CITY — With sporting events being shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis, we will be bringing you some classic broadcasts on KGLO starting tonight. Here’s our schedule for the next couple of days:
Friday March 20 — NIACC men’s basketball — 1995 national championship game vs. Grand Rapids CC — 7:00 PM
Saturday March 21 — Iowa men’s basketball — vs. Temple, 2016 NCAA First Round —- 12:00 PM
Saturday March 21 — Minnesota Twins — 1965 All-Star Game at Metropolitan Stadium — 1:00 PM
Sunday March 22 — Minnesota Twins — 1965 World Series vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Game 1 — 1:00 PM
Monday March 23 — Minnesota Twins — 1965 World Series vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Game 2 — 7:00 PM
Tuesday March 24 — Minnesota Twins — 1987 World Series vs. St. Louis Cardinals — Game 2 — 7:00 PM
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Luka Garza has been named the National Player of the Year in college basketball by the publication Basketball Times on Thursday.
Basketball Times becomes the sixth major news outlet to name Garza national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. Garza is the first player in Iowa history to earn national player of the year distinction.
In addition to being named a first-team All-American by every major news outlet so far, Garza was voted the USBWA District VI Player of the Year and Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.
The Washington, D.C., native is also a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Kathleen Doyle has been named an AP Third Team All-American, the Associated Press announced Thursday.
Doyle is one of seven Hawkeyes to earn AP All-America distinction. Four Hawkeyes have been named honorable mentions, while Doyle and Sam Logic earned third team recognition and Megan Gustafson was named to the first team.
The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18