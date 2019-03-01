Friday March 1st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — 12:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A girls state semifinal — West Hancock vs. Montezuma — pre-game 3:00, tipoff 3:15

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA basketball — Michigan State at Indiana — 10:45

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Rutgers — pre-game 3:00, tipoff 4:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A girls state championship game if West Hancock involved — pre-game 6:40, tipoff 7:00

MASON CITY — Defending state champion Marion is into the Class 4A championship game for the third straight year after a 75-54 win over Mason City in the 4A semifinals last evening in Des Moines, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mason City shot only 36% for the game, with Mohawk coach Curt Klaahsen saying his team missed a number of opportunities.

Klaahsen credits Marion for being a superior team.

Klaahsen says he’s proud of his squad’s effort this year.

Megan Meyer had 23 points in her final game as a Mohawk. She says it was emotional in the locker-room after the game.

Anna Deets and Anna Lensing each had 11 for Mason City, as the Mohawks end their season with a 16-9 record. Marion will face North Scott in a rematch of the 2017 4A state title game which North Scott won in overtime. North Scott beat Bishop Heelan of Sioux City 75-47 in the other semifinal.

== 5A semifinals Thursday

West Des Moines Valley 76, Johnston 64 (OT)

Southeast Polk 72, Dowling West Des Moines 61

== 3A semifinals Thursday

North Polk 65, Waukon 49

Center Point-Urbana 55, Des Moines Christian 26

DES MOINES — West Hancock will play the final game of the semifinal round when they face Montezuma in the 1A semifinals this afternoon. The Eagles handled North Mahaska 67-54 in the quarterfinals, while Montezuma overcame an early 12-point deficit to beat CAM of Anita in the quarterfinals. West Hancock coach Paul Sonius told us after their quarterfinal round game that his team was going to have a good practice on Thursday to prepare for today’s game.

Sonius says they were going to work on all aspects of their game.

You can hear live and local coverage of the West Hancock-Montezuma game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at 3 o’clock this afternoon, with tipoff scheduled for 3:15. The other 1A semifinal has Newell-Fonda facing Marquette Catholic of Bellevue. If West Hancock wins, they’ll play in the 1A state championship game on Saturday night, which you would hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.

== 2A semifinals today

10:00 AM — Grundy Center (23-0) vs. Cascade (23-1)

11:45 AM — Central Decatur (23-0) vs. Treynor (24-1)

MASON CITY – The No. 3 NIACC men’s basketball team dropped a 96-89 decision to DMACC Thursday in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest in the NIACC gym.

NIACC, which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, wrapped up its regular season with a record of 23-4 overall and 12-2 in the conference. The Trojans lead the conference by a half-game over No. 5 Kirkwood (11-2 in the league).

Kirkwood plays at Ellsworth on Saturday in its final regular season contest.

NIACC opens the Region XI tournament at home on Tuesday in a 7:00 PM contest.

In Thursday’s contest, DMACC led 43-40 at the half and outscored the Trojans 53-49 in the second 20 minutes.

The Trojans were led by freshman Deundra Roberson with 25 points, five rebounds and three steals. The Trojans also received 17 points each from Chandler Dean and Quentin Hardrict. Freshman Trey Sampson came off the bench to score 12 points and grab a team-high nine rebounds.

MASON CITY – The No. 2 NIACC women’s basketball team rallied for a 88-78 victory over DMACC Thursday night in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest in the NIACC gym.

NIACC trailed 36-20 in the first quarter but outscored the Bears 68-42 the rest of the way to improve its record to 23-5 overall and 14-1 in the league. The Lady Trojans wrap up the regular season at Southeastern on Saturday.

NIACC, which has won 11 straight games, received 32 points, including eight 3-point goals, from freshman Mandy Willems.

Freshman Autam Mendez scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and six steals. It was Mendez’ eighth double/double of the season.

Also for the Lady Trojans, Jada Buford scored 13 points, Tahya Campbell scored nine points and Kelcie Hale scored seven points with eight assists and two steals.

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery won’t coach Iowa in Iowa’s home finale against Rutgers but he will take part in Senior Day activities on Saturday. The Hawkeyes lone senior is reserve forward Nicholas Baer who began his career as a walk-on.

McCaffery says Andrew Francis and Kirk Speraw will divide the head coaching duties against Rutgers and Wisconsin.

You can hear the Iowa-Rutgers game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 3 o’clock with the tipoff scheduled for 4 o’clock.

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Seven NIACC wrestlers will compete in the NJCAA Division I national tournament Friday and Saturday at the Mid-America Center.

The Trojans placed third at the NJCAA Central District with 115.5 points on Feb. 10 in the NIACC gym.

At the district meet, NIACC had three second-place finishers in Mark Gonzales (125), Brock Luthens (133) and Tony Mendoza (149).

Also qualifying for the national meet were Hunter Luke (3rd at 141), Mason Carpenter (third at 174), Reldon Miller (4th at 184) and Zach Santee (3rd at 285).

The first round of the national tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The second round and first and second-round consolation matches are slated for noon on Friday.

NIACC’s Mendoza (17-6) enters the national tournament ranked sixth at 149 pounds. Mendoza faces fourth-ranked Enkhbold Sukhbaatar of Northwest Kansas in the first round.