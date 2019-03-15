Friday March 15th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY

– Minnesota Twins spring training baseball vs. Baltimore — 12:00

– Iowa men’s basketball — Big Ten quarterfinals vs. Michigan — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 8:30

== SATURDAY

– Iowa men’s basketball — Big Ten semifinals (if win Friday) — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30

– Men’s basketball — SEC semifinals — 11:45 AM

– Men’s basketball — Pac 12 championship — 9:15 PM

== SUNDAY

– Iowa men’s basketball — Big Ten championship (if win Saturday) — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30

– Men’s basketball — SEC championship — 11:45

– Men’s basketball — American Athletic Conference championship — 2:00

– Men’s basketball — NCAA Selection Sunday — 5:00

CHICAGO — Nicholas Baer made five of Iowa’s 12 3-pointers and scored 17 points, helping the Hawkeyes pull away from Illinois for an 83-62 victory on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa shot 52 percent from the field in dominating Illinois, as the Hawkeyes assisted on 25 of 31 made baskets. This is Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery

The Hawkeyes went 12 for 23 from beyond the arc and turned 15 Illini turnovers into 24 points. Sixth seeded Iowa now advances to face third seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals.

Joe Wieskamp scored 13 points for Iowa, and Tyler Cook finished with 12. Tip off is set for around 8:30 from the United Center.

=== Big Ten Tournament scores from Thursday

Nebraska 69, #21 Maryland 61

Ohio State 79, Indiana 75

Minnesota 77, Penn State 72 (OT)

=== Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals today

11:30 AM — Ohio State vs. #6 Michigan State

1:55 PM — Nebraska vs. #19 Wisconsin

6:00 PM — Minnesota vs. #13 Purdue

8:25 PM — Iowa vs. #10 Michigan

KANSAS CITY — Talen Horton-Tucker hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and fifth-seeded Iowa State shot past fourth-seeded Baylor 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday. The Cyclones (21-11) also had key contributions from Marial Shayok who had 18 with four 3-pointers, Lindell Winginton with 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton with 13. This is Iowa State coach Steve Prohm.

Prohm says it was a good win for his team

Iowa State will face top-seed Kansas State in today’s semifinal round, as K-State beat TCU 70-61. The other semifinal will have ten-seed West Virginia face Kansas. West Virginia upset 7th-ranked Texas Tech 79-74 on Thursday, while Kansas beat Texas 65-57.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball team continues their preparations for the national tournament next week in Harrison Arkansas. Lexi Jones is a freshman from Rockwell.

Jada Buford is a freshman from Brooklyn Park Minnesota who says she didn’t have any interest in playing basketball at the college level.

Kelcie Hale is a freshman from Earlham in central Iowa who says the Lady Trojans have a chance of being successful in the national tournament.

Mandy Willems is a freshman from Ackley who was named three separate times as the national player of the week and was the Region XI tournament most valuable player.

The second-seeded Lady Trojans will face 15th-seed Wayne County Community College of Michigan next Tuesday at 3 o’clock in their opening round game at the Pioneer Pavilion on the North Arkansas College campus. You can hear that game on KGLO starting at about 2:45 with the pre-game.